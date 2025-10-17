Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gucci Mane performs onstage during TwoGether Land Music Festival at Fair Park and Young Thug performs During Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Gucci Mane says he forgave Young Thug immediately after hearing his apology for calling him “soft.”

Thugger apologized through lyrics on “Miss My Dogs.”

Gucci Mane’s decision highlights how rare public forgiveness is in Hip Hop.

Gucci Mane isn’t holding Young Thug’s comments against him. During Thursday’s (Oct. 17) episode of “Big Facts,” Guwop explained why he “immediately accepted” the Young Stoner Life Records rapper’s apology, even though the two never actually spoke about it.

“Thug said some stuff about me or whatever, right? And it came on the internet,” Gucci Mane said, referring to the leaked prison call where Thugger claimed he’d “turned soft” after getting out of jail. “Then he made a song [‘Miss My Dogs’] about me. I immediately accepted the apology ‘cause I done been there, and I wanted somebody to forgive me.”

Gucci Mane went on to explain situations like that feel “like a weight on you.” He added, “You want somebody [to go], ‘Bruh, it’s OK.’”

Big Bank later asked if Gucci Mane and Young Thug ever got the chance to talk about the leaked call. "I ain’t talk to him," the "Lemonade" rapper said. "Yeah, I forgive him." See the full clip below.

Thugger dedicated the sixth verse of his apologetic “Miss My Dogs” to Gucci Mane, whose 1017 Brick Squad he was signed to at one point. “Man, I miss my dog, 1017, this s**t for life / Me and you against the world, we back-to-back plenty nights,” he rapped on the London On Da Track-produced record. “N**ga, you know you ain't soft and you didn't raise a rat.”

For context, “Miss My Dogs” arrived about two weeks after a leaked jail call surfaced of Young Thug speaking about Pierre “P” Thomas. In the audio, the "Digits" hitmaker claimed that Gucci Mane dropped the Quality Control Music CEO from his label over snitching allegations.

“When Gucci Mane found out that s**t, he dropped the n**ga. ‘Cause P used to try to rap,” Thugger said in the call. “Guwop ended up going to jail. I guess he just Godd**n turned soft, started f**king with that n**ga.”