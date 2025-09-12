Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images, and Dominik Bindl/GA / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps, Drake at Wireless Festival 2025, and Lil Baby at Lionsgate's "Hurry Up Tomorrow" World Premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Thug shares handwritten poems and lyrics aimed at Drake, Lil Baby, Mariah the Scientist and more.

The song also reveals the release date for his forthcoming album, UY SCUTI, which is expected to drop on Sept. 19.

“Man I Miss My Dogs” reflects on loyalty, regret and the emotional toll of his leaked jail calls.

Young Thug is on something of an apology tour after several phone calls from his time behind bars surfaced online over the past few weeks. On Thursday (Sept. 11) night, the Atlanta rapper tried turning wrongs into rights by sharing poems addressed to Mariah the Scientist, Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and Drake.

Shortly after, Thugger released a new song titled “Man I Miss My Dogs,” in which he apologized to Future and revealed the release date for his forthcoming album, UY SCUTI, now slated for Sept. 19.

“Baby I’m sorry / One of my biggest fears is losing you / To the internet / Waking up in our bed / Without you right by my neck / Saying don’t you break a sweat / Pillow talking ain’t my game,” Young Thug wrote to Mariah, whom he’s been dating since 2021. He also admitted he’s “the reason they bashing” the “Burning Blue” singer, presumably referring to the leaked call where they talked about GloRilla’s appearance.

Speaking on his relationship with Drake, Young Thug penned, “Never diss you / Came to visit me at Cobb County like my kin do / F**k the jail call, you know the other calls we had / Trying to get you, Metro and Pluto on the same page.” In a separate leaked call, the rapper called his “Way 2 Sexy” collaborator “stupid” for attempting to jump on Metro Boomin’s “Trance” not long after the producer lost his mother.

Thugger then seemed to suggest Lil Baby wasn’t answering his calls, likely due to the recent controversy where he called Quality Control Music’s Pierre "P" Thomas a “rat.” He raps, “Wham, pick up the phone, yeah, talk to me, it’s Spider.” A few bars later, Young Thug says, “It's all love and respect on my end, you already know that, bro / I don't even know why I'm speaking on that, type s**t.”

Although the So Much Fun creator didn’t pen a poem specifically for Future, he still gets referenced numerous times on “I Miss My Dogs,” albeit not always by name. “I don’t gotta speak on your name, they know astrology,” he raps. “RIP to Street, yeah / Jugging been inside of me / You don’t gotta talk about him / I know how you feel, you cried to me.”

Elsewhere on the song, Young Thug spoke on 21 Savage and Gucci Mane, before dedicating the final verse to his family. Take a listen to the record below.