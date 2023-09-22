Image Image Credit Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Tuesday (Aug. 20) saw the announcement of the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program, a massive $500,000 effort aimed at supporting the musician’s local community. Through a partnership between Gunna’s Great Giveaway and the Black Music Action Coalition, the initiative will hand out a $1,000 monthly stipend to 30 families in Fulton County, Georgia.

"When I launched Gunna's Great Giveaway, my goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household,” the “fukumean” hitmaker said in a press release. “Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income Program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city."

Applications for the Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program kick off on Sept. 18. The rapper will also discuss the initiative at 2024’s BMAC Gala, which takes place on the following day (Sept. 19).

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau expressed his enthusiasm, “The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is not just an investment in our city's future but a powerful example of how we can create meaningful change through collaboration and innovation. I am proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the families in our community.”

“Black Americans are too often locked out of critical opportunities and pathways to climb the socioeconomic ladder despite being central to every cultural and financial movement in this country’s history. Partnering with Gunna to bring needed financial relief and, more importantly, mentorship and other services leading to sustainable change is very powerful,” BMAC CEO Willie “Prophet” Stiggers added.

Earlier in the year, Victoria Monét joined forces with the coalition for their Music Maker Grant, which offered $5,000 and mentorship from the singer herself to emerging Black artists.

Musically, Gunna released One of Wun in May. The 20-track offering boasted contributions from Roddy Ricch, Leon Bridges, Offset and Normani. The "Motivation” singer teamed up with Gunna for “1:59” prior to the album’s release. Standout cuts included the LP’s title track, “on one tonight,” “prada dem” and “hakuna matata.”