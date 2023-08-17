Image Image Credit Julia Beverly / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Gunna and Asake will headline the inaugural Afro+ Fest in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 31.

Artists from across the diaspora — including Gabzy, Shatta Wale and Shenseea — will perform at the one-day event.

Afro+ Fest will also feature food, fashion and a marketplace for Black-owned brands, aiming to uplift local culture and business.

Atlanta rapper Gunna and Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter Asake will be headlining Afro+ Fest, which is being touted as Washington, D.C.'s first festival for Global Black music. The one-day event goes down on Aug. 31, which also happens to be during Labor Day Weekend.

Afro+ Fest will take place at the RFK Festival Grounds and features a big lineup of talent from across the globe. Considering the rise in popularity of Afrobeats stateside and that the capital’s nickname is “Chocolate City,” the location choice makes perfect sense.

Besides Gunna and Asake, acts from across the diaspora are also on the bill, including British-Nigerian singer Gabzy, Ghanaian reggae-dancehall artist Shatta Wale, Jamaican dancehall singer/rapper Shenseea, South African-based DJ Uncle Waffles and many more. Another act attendees may see as a special guest is local rap star Shy Glizzy, who will be conducting an “A Tribute to DC” set.

As for Afro+ Fest, their goal is to honor global Black music — including genres like Hip Hop, Afrobeats, soca, R&B and dancehall — via a fun, all-age friendly environment. Besides the slate of performers, food vendors dishing out global cuisine, art installations, fashion activations and a marketplace for Black‑owned brands and creators will also be on hand.

"This is the block party we've dreamed about for a decade," said Michael Awosanya, the founder and executive producer of Afro+ Fest, in a statement. "With the support of Mayor Muriel Bowser and Events DC, Afro+Fest is bringing the full diaspora to RFK — music, food, culture — driven by the people and sounds that shape us."

Along with its cultural impact, Afro+Fest is also expected to be a financial positive for D.C. "The festival's impact will be felt not only through the music, but in the real opportunities it creates for local businesses and visionaries,” Awosanya added.

Tickets for Afro+ Fest are already available at theafroplus.com.