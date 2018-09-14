Image Image Credit Gotham / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Justin Bieber, Gunna and Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Justin Bieber is standing on business with his seventh studio album, SWAG. Released on Friday (July 11), the Grammy Award winner delivered a hefty 21-track offering with appearances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, Lil B, Cash Cobain and Druski, among others.

The features, although mostly first-time collaborations, are not entirely surprising, especially since Justin — or Lil Bieber, as he recently changed his Instagram handle to — has crossed over into rap more than a few times. Earlier this year, he was spotted turning up with Sexyy Red for her 27th birthday and appeared on a still-unreleased remix of Rob49’s viral smash hit “WTHELLY.” That being said, the artist hasn’t forgotten what got him here in the first place: his voice.

On tracks like “WAY IT IS,” Justin sings about love in what feels like a million ways, while his special guests — Gunna, in this case — either match his energy or simply stick to their strengths. Cash Cobain takes the latter approach on “SWAG,” albeit it’s notably not his typical sexy-drill style. Meanwhile, Lil B is limited to just doing the intro and outro on the already-brief “DADZ LOVE.”

Some of the most hilarious moments on the album — aside from Sexyy Red telling us she “be in them sheets” on the slow burning “SWEET SPOT” — come courtesy of Druski. The comedian pops up on three skits, including “SOULFUL,” where he jokes, “You kinda sound Black on this motherf**ker, man.” He adds, “Your soul is Black. Your skin white, but your soul Black, Justin, I promise you, man,” as Justin presumably,repeats, “Thank you.”

There are some deeper moments on the LP, too. For example, “WALKING AWAY” finds Justin contemplating taking a “break” from his relationship with Hailey Bieber before ultimately deciding, “Baby, I ain't walking away / You were my diamond.” The nearly hour-long offering definitely delivers on its promise.