Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna and Young Thug Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Gunna’s attorney in the YSL RICO case isn’t thrilled about people badmouthing his former client. On Friday (Jan. 3), Steve Sadow took to Twitter to clear up misconceptions about the “Drip or Drown” rapper’s plea negotiations and even compared them to Young Thug’s deal.

Sadow prefaced his lengthy post by clarifying that he was by no means speaking on the Wunna artist's behalf: “This long post is solely to set out the truth.” He went on to write, “Gunna did not cooperate, and did nothing and said nothing to cause harm to Thug’s case. He spent eight months in jail and was released in December 2022 after entering an Alford plea.”

An Alford plea is an agreement where a defendant acknowledges the evidence against them while maintaining their innocence. “Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial, and he was never even named as a witness,” the legal professional explained. “He received a five-year suspended sentence with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, and no probation.”

Sadow then outlined Young Thug’s plea deal, noting the YSL Records founder “eventually pled guilty and [no contest] after spending 30 months in jail, received 15 years' probation, with reporting conditions, and is not even allowed to live in Atlanta." The attorney concluded, “Those that have and continue to bad mouth Gunna, get over it. Nuff' said.”

Sadow’s tweet came in response to a recently surfaced Young Thug snippet, where the “Digits” rapper claimed he would “never associate with a rat.” When the track was recorded is still unclear, though it only added fuel to the fire that frequent collaborators Lil Baby and Lil Durk have certainly contributed to over the years.

Fortunately, the snitching accusations haven’t slowed down Gunna, who, in many ways, has outshined his peers since coming home. 2023’s a Gift & a Curse debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, despite having no features, while the standout cut “fukumean” soared to No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart. The rapper’s subsequent album, One of Wun, notched a position further at No. 2.