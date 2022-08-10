Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yak Gotti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The longest-running RICO trial in Georgia has finally come to a close. On Tuesday (Dec. 3), Young Thug’s two remaining YSL co-defendants were cleared of most charges, including murder and racketeering.

Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, was acquitted of all charges, while Shannon Stillwell was sentenced to 10 years of probation for the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Two years will be credited to the latter verdict.

The good news came just days after Yak Gotti suffered “minor injuries from a sharp object” during a prison altercation. “The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City, where both men were being housed,” the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. “This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending.”

“We only have one life on this earth, and he’s getting a second chance at it. So, I’m hopeful for him,” Max Schardt, attorney for Stillwell, said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “It’s really all about him, and the effect it has on him, and I’m hoping some of the things that came out in this trial are evidence of the old Shannon. And I’m hoping we’re going to move together in a positive manner moving forward and make the most out of the life that we’re given.”

Nine other defendants reached plea deals before the trial started, including Gunna. The “one of wun” rapper entered an Alford plea, acknowledging the evidence against him while maintaining his innocence. Charges remain pending against 12 others involved in the case.

Young Thug was initially looking at a 45-year recommendation. However, his sentence was reduced to time served on multiple counts and 15 years of probation, with the remaining years to be commuted if he completes the probation without issue. “I take responsibility for my crimes,” the JEFFERY artist told the court before his release.