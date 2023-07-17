Image Image Credit Leon Bennett / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey and DDG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), DDG and Halle Bailey’s son, Halo, made an appearance on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 2” livestream, but according to the “Angel” singer, that happened without her consent.

"Hi, everyone. Just so you know, I am out of town, and I don't approve of my baby being on a stream tonight. I wasn't told or notified, and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people," Bailey tweeted. “I am his mother and protector, and [I am] saddened that I wasn't notified, especially when I am out of town.” The post, which garnered some mixed feelings from social media, was taken down amid the actress deactivating her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Bailey and DDG kept Halo’s face under wraps until July when they took a family trip to Italy. The former couple notably welcomed their baby boy toward the end of 2023, with the Michigan rapper mentioning that fans’ “negative vibes” led them to keep the birth private.

In a separate post, Bailey wrote, “As a woman experiencing severe postpartum, there are boundaries that I wish to be respected. Nobody knows what someone is going through until they snap.” Although DDG didn’t directly respond, he shared a photo of the gifts Cenat got Halo, including Pampers, a Nintendo Switch, and building blocks.

In October, DDG announced that he and Bailey decided to go “separate ways.” In an Instagram Story, he explained, “This decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best path forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we’ve shared. Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true.”

The “Famous” artist continued, “We are still best friends and adore each other. As we focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents, we cherish the bond we’ve built and the beautiful moments we’ve shared.”