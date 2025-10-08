Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Halle Bailey at the 56th NAACP Image Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Halle Bailey’s first solo album, love? or something like it, arrives on Oct. 24.

The project explores themes of first love, heartbreak and emotional growth.

Expect a genre blend of R&B, alternative and pop, with possible input from Chlöe.

Halle Bailey’s debut solo album is just weeks away. On Wednesday (Oct. 8), she revealed that love? or something like it, her first full-length release as a solo artist, will arrive on Oct. 24.

The Little Mermaid star accompanied the announcement with a fairytale-like teaser. Surrounded by darkness, she begins, “Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love. She believed everyone belonged to someone. Soul for soul.”

“All she wanted in life was to find the truest form of love,” she continued over the hazy instrumental. Halle then questioned, “Was that ever possible? Here’s what happened.” Take a look at the clip below.

Social media went crazy over the news about love? or something like it. “Halle debut album in two weeks,” one X user wrote with a GIF of Michael Jackson clapping. Another person said, “Now, Halle, that is what I call an album trailer. She gave production, a story [and] visuals. The voice.” Keep scrolling to see even more fan reactions.

The “Angel” singer described her forthcoming album as a “story of first love, heartbreak and everything that comes after.” She added, “This one means everything to me.” While Halle hasn’t shared the tracklist or confirmed features yet, she has released several singles leading up to the album.

In February, she dropped the Valentine’s Day–themed track “Back and Forth,” followed by “Braveface” in June. It’s also possible we’ll see an appearance from her sister Chlöe, who commented “I love you” under Halle’s announcement.

Halle teased that fans can indeed expect new material from the sister duo last month. “You can,” she told REVOLT. “So I have some more stuff coming, and I’m [making an announcement]. There’s something with my sister that I did.” The singer went on to describe the unreleased music as a “mixture of R&B, alternative and a few pop elements in there.”