Image Image Credit Screenshot from Halle Bailey’s “Back and Forth” video Image Alt Halle Bailey Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Halle Bailey might be selfish, but she doesn’t care. On Friday (Feb. 14), the singer commemorated Valentine’s Day with her first single of the year, “Back and Forth.”

Leaning into the holiday’s romantic theme, the accompanying visual effort saw her lying atop a pink platform as she sang, “Sometimes, you trip on me, babe/ And I know it's 'cause I'm not what you're used to/ Get out your feelings for me, babe/ No one has loved you like me, I would never fool you.” Elsewhere, she shimmered in a gold dress against a wall of mirrors.

So far, Bailey hasn’t confirmed whether “Back and Forth” will stay a standalone single or make its way onto her highly anticipated debut solo album, which still has no release date. For now, watch the visualizer below.

Though definitely not as strong of a single as “Because I Love You” and “In Your Hands,” both of which arrived in 2024, “Back and Forth” is a promising step in the right direction, nonetheless. Her honeyed vocals do most of the lifting, and as with any video we’ve gotten before, she definitely poured her soul into the cinematics.

Though it doesn’t have a title just yet, Bailey gave an update on her solo album in January. “I’ve written so many songs about my son, and I really like them all, but I’m like, ‘How many is too many for the album?’” she teased on Twitter. Not long after, a Twitter user suggested she dedicate an EP to Halo, which means we could possibly get two projects.

On top of that, fans can perhaps look forward to a new Chloe x Halle project sometime in the near future. During a sit-down with PEOPLE, the “FYS” songstress spoke about being able to “finally piece together the body of work” they’ve been talking about for the longest. "At the Fashion Awards, we were able to perform together again. It felt so special,” she shared before adding, “I can't wait to do that again with another album."