Key Takeaways:

Heiress Harris performed a gospel remix of Kehlani’s “Folded,” created by Chuckey Ellis.

The video, shared by Tameka “Tiny” Harris, quickly gained attention for Heiress’s vocal maturity and soulful delivery.

Her performance adds to a growing list of viral moments that showcase her evolution as a young talent.

On Tuesday (Nov. 11), Tameka “Tiny” Harris shared a new video featuring her and T.I.’s youngest child, Heiress Harris, performing a reimagined iteration of Kehlani’s latest hit single, “Folded.” The rendition, titled “Folded (GOSPEL VERSION),” was created by rising artist Chuckey Ellis and has steadily gained traction online since its arrival in September.

In her Instagram caption, Tiny expressed pride in her daughter’s performance, writing, “I’ve been waiting to post my baby singing [Ellis’ remix] ‘cause I love, love the song ‘Folded’ since it dropped! This version was perfect for my baby to sing!” Clips of the 9-year-old’s soulful delivery quickly drew plenty of positive reactions in the comments.

This isn’t the first time Heiress has shared her creative talents. Back in 2022, Tiny gushed about her daughter performing The Jackson 5’s “Who’s Lovin’ You.” “My baby girl [has] been going to acting school, where she gets to sing and act,” the Xscape star expressed at the time. “Today, on my d**n birthday, she would have [an] early performance to show what they’ve been working on. I’m always proud to see my children doing their thang!”

Ellis’ “Folded (GOSPEL VERSION)” transformed the original into an inspirational anthem centered on faith and resilience. The song opens with Ellis singing, “I feel temptation in my flesh. I’m tempted in my eyes / Lord, I’m running to you ‘cause I don’t wanna backslide,” and continues with similar themes throughout. “No weapon formed against me shall prosper, I keep a Bible, them demons be trynna fight you,” he later raps before adding, “These scriptures, they shoot like rifles.”

Released back in June, Kehlani’s R&B drop marked her first Top 10 entry on the Billboard Hot 100 since peaking at No. 7 earlier this month. The emotionally raw record — produced by Andre Harris, D.K. the Punisher, Don Mills and Khristopher Riddick-Tynes — depicted the end of a romantic relationship, with lyrics like, “So can you come pick up your clothes? / I have them folded,” symbolizing both closure and self-reflection.