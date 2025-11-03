Image Image Credit Marcus Ingram / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani performs onstage during the One Musicfest 2025 day 1 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kehlani’s chart success with “Folded” marks a new high in their Billboard journey, debuting at No. 7.

The track’s rise was fueled by the Folded Homage Pack remixes featuring R&B legends like Toni Braxton and Brandy.

Kehlani has submitted the song for Grammy consideration.

Kehlani just earned their first-ever Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. On Monday (Nov. 3), the publication confirmed that “Folded” jumped seven spots to land at No. 7 on this week’s chart.

The rise comes thanks to the Folded Homage Pack, which featured powerhouse guests like Toni Braxton, Brandy, and JoJo for the ladies, while Mario, Ne-Yo, and Tank represented for the guys. Billboard noted that “all versions except for the one with Tank contribute to the song’s singular chart listing,” since Kehlani’s vocals were “more minimized” on his remix.

Altogether, “Folded” racked up 13 million streams and another 3,000 in pure sales. Check out the full chart breakdown below.

In a conversation last month with their daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, Kehlani shared the story behind “Folded.” They explained, “I was working with my friends. I was in Miami on a work trip. I heard the beat and I loved [it], so I took it in a room and me and [some collaborators] made the song together.”

“I just really thought it was a really cool way to come back into music after I hadn’t put music out for a while,” the artist continued. “I was pretty confident about it. I thought it was a good song.”

Since “Folded” first dropped in June, Kehlani has released an a cappella take — aptly named “(un)Folded” — and inspired remixes from Jacquees and Plies. Riding on its initial chart success, the song was officially submitted for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the 2026 Grammys.

Up next, Kehlani is gearing up to release their new single "Out The Window” on Friday (Nov. 7). Its cover was shot by the “one and only” Markus Klinko, the photographer behind Beyoncé’s Dangerously In Love album.

They’ve also confirmed that a new album is coming in 2026, though it’s unclear if either “Folded” or the upcoming record will make the cut.