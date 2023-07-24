Image Image Credit Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images, and Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones, Doja Cat, and HER Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The 97th Academy Awards brought out some of the biggest stars across entertainment, film and music on Sunday (March 2) for Hollywood’s most celebrated night.

Ahead of the ceremony, several stars arrived in their best, whether that be wearing archival gowns or suits. On the carpet, USA Today even asked Coco Jones what separates the Academy Awards from music events, such as the Grammys or BET Awards. “I think the main difference is music versus film — I got to be honest with you — [there are] a lot of similarities: carpets, looks, familiar faces, glitz [and] glamour, but [for people you’d typically see] on your TV screen,” the singer-songwriter told the broadcasting company.

Rap-Up compiled a list of some of our favorite R&B singers and rappers to walk the red carpet in style this year. Without further ado, see how Doja Cat, LISA and more showed up below.

Coco Jones

Jones hit the red carpet in a custom little black dress by Coach, complete with a peekaboo bralette, sequin embellishments, a thigh-high slit and a floor-length train. The “ICU” singer consistently delivers when it comes to fashion — thanks in part to celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly — and Sunday night was no exception. The award show appearance also arrived ahead of Jones’ debut album, Why Not More?, slated to come out on April 25.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. previously won Best Original Song for "Fight For You" from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack at the Academy Awards in 2021. Speaking with Variety this year, the singer admitted she was “a little bummed” about not being able to perform her Oscars-nominated “The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight soundtrack. To top it off, Emilia Pérez’s “El Mal” took home the award in that category at Sunday’s event. Regardless, H.E.R. stunned in a corseted gown that shimmered from the bodice down.

Doja Cat

Before taking the stage for a rendition of Shirley Bassey’s "Diamonds Are Forever," Doja Cat walked the red carpet in a glittering leopard-print Balmain gown. She paired the look, which perfectly fits her stage name, with a matching scarf and statement necklace from Messika.

RAYE

The Academy Awards capped off a busy week for RAYE, who won R&B Act at the BRIT Awards just a day earlier, on Saturday (March 1). She wore a gorgeous red Vivienne Westwood dress before joining Doja Cat and LISA — her “Born Again” collaborators — onstage for a James Bond tribute.

LISA

Coming off the heels of Thursday’s (Feb. 27) Alter Ego, LISA made borrowed-from-the-boys her aesthetic at the 2025 Oscars. As the first K-pop artist to perform at the Academy Awards, she stepped out in a Mark Gong floor-length blazer and collared button-up shirt. Underneath, the “Rockstar” artist wore wide-leg trousers that practically swallowed her shoes.