K-pop has been crossing over into the U.S. for years now, and Hip Hop has clearly become a favorite genre for its stars to tap into. BLACKPINK’s LISA fully embraces that on Alter Ego, her debut solo album, released on Friday (Feb. 28).

Across the 43-minute project, she brought in Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, and Tyla, among others. The LP opened with the pre-release single “Born Again,” a collaboration with Doja Cat and RAYE that easily stands out as one of its strongest moments. That energy is later carried into the more experimental “Rockstar” and “Elastigirl.”

Things really pick up again with the ATL Jacob-produced “FXCK UP THE WORLD,” featuring Future, of course. About halfway through, the Atlanta mainstay drops one of his best verses following a busy year — though he, unfortunately, doesn’t appear in the accompanying visual effort. Another high point is LISA and Tyla’s long-teased collaboration, “When I’m With You,” where the two trade seductive melodies over production by the “Water” hitmaker’s frequent collaborator Sammy Soso.

Take a full listen to Alter Ego below.

Everything There Is To Know About LISA’s Alter Egos

Throughout Alter Ego, LISA’s “five characters” serve as a fitting framework for her to explore different genres, and she unsurprisingly pulls it off pretty well. There’s “the empowered” Kiki, “the villain” Vixi, “the daredevil” Speedi, “the lover” Sunni, and “the rockstar” Roxi, who arguably shines the most across the 15-track project.

“It represents five characters of me as well, like I feel related with them,” she said during “Hot Ones” on Thursday (Feb. 27). “It feels like I can express myself in a different version of me, and it’s fun. I can’t wait for my fans to listen to this album, to really enjoy this album, and [to] see a different side of LISA.”

‘Alter Ego’ Proves LISA Can Hold Her Own As A Solo Artist

At its core, Alter Ego is a solid debut for the BLACKPINK rapper and singer. Even for those who aren’t necessarily LISA fans, it’s a great chance to watch Hip Hop heavyweights like Megan, Future, and Doja Cat match flows with one of the world’s biggest pop stars.