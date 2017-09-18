Image Image Credit Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky attend ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ red carpet at 78th annual Cannes Film Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A$AP Rocky is unleashing chaos in the first official trailer for Highest 2 Lowest. Released on Monday (Aug. 4), the teaser gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from the Spike Lee-directed film, which is set to drop on Aug. 15.

In the clip, Denzel Washington portrays a music mogul whose son has been kidnapped for ransom. “I got your full attention now, huh? You [are] finally listening to me,” A$AP Rocky’s character, Yung Felon, says ominously. Moments later, we learn his demands: “$17.5 million in the all-black Jordan backpack.”

“Try me if you think I’m playing,” the Harlem rapper warns, to which Washington replies, “I ain’t got —” before the call abruptly disconnects. In another scene, the Academy Award-winning actor’s character desperately attempts to negotiate for his son’s release.

“It’s too late for all that,” Yung Felon insists. “You not God no more, n**ga, I am.” Elsewhere in the trailer, he adds, “I gotta feed the streets, my lady and a newborn kid, and I ain’t trying to go back and do another bid, you dig?” Take a look at the clip below.

Highest 2 Lowest will arrive with new music from A$AP Rocky, some of which we hear in the actual trailer. “Shout-outs to my felons, boy, we caught another felony,” he raps at one point. “Don’t try to run, we gon’ hit ‘em where he at.” Also starring in the movie are Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera and Ice Spice.

The Apple TV+ and A24 offering is a modern-day reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low. The original crime thriller followed a shoe executive who becomes the target of a kidnapping scheme after his chauffeur’s son is abducted by mistake. Lee’s take brings the stakes into the world of Hip Hop, which should be a real treat for music fans.