Image Image Credit Arnold Jerocki / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna and ASAP Rocky at Smurfs global premiere Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Rihanna is voicing Smurfette in the animated reboot of the ‘Smurfs’ movie, which will premiere on Friday (July 18).

She suggested ASAP Rocky could play “Freestyle Smurf” or “Fashion Smurf” in a future sequel.

During the interview, Rihanna also gave an update on her long-awaited ninth studio album.

The Smurfs movie is slated to hit theaters on Friday (July 18), and there’s arguably no one more excited than Rihanna, who voices Smurfette in the animated reboot. Ahead of the film’s global premiere, Variety asked her who ASAP Rocky should play in a hypothetical sequel.

“Next movie, ASAP Rocky — which Smurf does he play?” Marc Malkin asked the Grammy Award-winning singer on Sunday (July 13). She responded, “Oh my gosh! Freestyle Smurf. Fashion Smurf.” Both of those would definitely fit the Harlem rapper, considering he’s already a force behind the mic and in the fashion world, too.

“Damn, there’s already a Papa Smurf,” Rihanna continued. “He could play Papa Smurf, too.” Since John Goodman is already voicing Papa Smurf in the reboot, producers might need to do a little creative maneuvering to make that casting happen. See the clip below.

Rihanna first opened up about voicing Smurfette — or the “little blue bada**,” according to the Bajan star — at 2023’s CinemaCon. “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me…I get to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester,” she explained. “I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day.”

“I can’t wait for you guys to see how she’s been reimagined. The entire movie is going to be so fun. It’s so thrilling,” she added. Speaking of the Smurfs, Rihanna also walked the blue carpet at Los Angeles’ Paramount Theater with her two boys, RZA and Riot, for their carpet debut on Sunday.

Image Image Credit Unique Nicole / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Rihanna Image Size landscape-large Image Position top

Elsewhere in her Variety interview, Rihanna once again faced the inevitable question: When are we getting new music? “Uh-oh,” she hilariously replied before calling herself the “Uh-Oh Smurf.” Fans did receive “Friend Of Mine” in May, but her highly anticipated ninth studio album has been at the top of everyone’s wish list for years at this point.