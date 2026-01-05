Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo / Stringer Image Alt Hit-Boy performs at HarbourView Equity Partners' First Annual General Meeting + CREATE Summit in Miami Beach, hosted by CEO Sherrese Clarke at The St. Regis Bal Harbour on November 18, 2025, in Miami, Florida. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Surveillance footage shows Hit-Boy’s studio was broken into early Sunday (Jan. 4) morning.

He responded with a freestyle and video titled “Crow Bars,” created while watching the footage.

The release includes a message to the thieves and a flex of his untouched Grammy Awards.

Hit-Boy is taking a gross invasion of his personal property and flipping it into art. The renowned producer dropped a freestyle inspired by the thieves who just broke into his recording studio.

According to the “Ni**as in Paris” producer, a group of “idiots” burglarized his studio. Fortunately, no one was inside — and seemingly unbeknownst to the culprits — their break-in was captured on camera.

The violation reportedly occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday (Jan. 4). Hit-Boy took to social media to reveal the incident, which inspired him to immediately create a song and video about it, titled “Crow Bars.”

“This morning around 4 a.m. some idiots broke into my office / studio and went thru a hassle just to get next to nothing,” wrote Hit-Boy on X. “I had my Grammys there and I know they wanted my jewels but not today champions FOH. I did a freestyle called ‘Crow Bars’ watching the footage of these low lifes going thru my s**t smh.”

Included with his post on X, was the new song he referenced. The tune features Hit-Boy himself dropping bars about the situation over sublime production — that surely some of his high-profile collaborators like Travis Scott, Nas, Drake and Kendrick Lamar wouldn’t have minded having for themselves.

Per the freestyle lyrics, this is the “third time in two years” his place of business has been ransacked by robbers. To compound their failure to boost anything of high value — including his jewelry — Hit-Boy is seen holding his three Grammy Awards in the video.

We’re willing to bet the culprits — five to seven of them are seen throughout the footage — will be discovered and arrested sooner than later. Hit-Boy has even provided financial incentive. In the YouTube video’s description, he added, “If you know these clowns, tag ‘em in the comments. I got cash for you.”

Hit-Boy’s latest projects include late 2025 collaborations with The Alchemist and Spank Nitti James, titled Goldfish and Yeast Talkin', respectively.