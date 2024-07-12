Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ice Spice is back on her oats. On Tuesday (March 11), the “Did It First” rapper previewed new music — and a noticeably fuller frame — while posted up in front of the Eiffel Tower for Paris Fashion Week. “Thick again,” she captioned the snippet.

“She got thin, but she wanna get thick again / Shawty got back on her oats / He stay on my body, it's hard to get rid of him,” the Bronx star spat, obviously in reference to her weight transformation over the past year.

As some might remember, the four-time Grammy Award nominee slimmed down quite a bit during 2024’s “Y2K! World Tour” — enough for social media to speculate that she was on Ozempic, the antidiabetic drug often associated with weight loss. She eventually shut down those rumors by sharing her actual workout routine, which, for an artist of her stature, isn’t for the faint of heart.

“B**ch, I'm too lit to be walkin' around / Chanel-y, Prada, Gucci / But today it's Emilio Pucci / He wanna taste me, chase me, choose me / But I'm not a regular smoochie,” Ice Spice continued over a bouncy drill beat, presumably produced by frequent collaborator RIOTUSA. Regardless, the rapper is outside, and her bars are catchy, so it’s pretty clear her post-Y2K! era won’t disappoint.

It’s worth mentioning that Ice Spice hasn’t dropped any new music since her deluxe version of Y2K!, which arrived on Christmas. On the NLE Choppa and DaBaby-assisted “Hannah Montana,” she referenced her "oats" once again: “Now I'm cool on a boat / Yeah, I got slim, but I still eat my oats.” Listeners were also treated to Bb trickz and Latin superstar Anuel AA on the remixes of “BB Belt” and “Popa,” respectively.

The 10-track project opened at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart with 28,000 units sold. She caught a lot of heat for it, but for a debut in the streaming era, the numbers prove that the offering is far from a complete flop.