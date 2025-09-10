Image Image Credit Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images and MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice at Highest 2 Lowest premiere and Taylor Swift arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Taylor Swift once told Ice Spice that as long as she keeps making music, everything will be fine.

The advice continues to guide Ice Spice through moments of doubt and creative blocks.

Their relationship has deepened since “Karma (Remix),” with public support and joint performances cementing the bond.

Ice Spice values every bit of wisdom she’s received from Taylor Swift. In her NYLON cover story published on Wednesday (Sept. 10), the Bronx rapper recalled one particularly memorable piece of advice from her close friend and “Karma (Remix)” collaborator.

She started off by noting how Swift “keeps it so real,” especially for someone of her stature. “Not even kidding, but one of the biggest things that I always think about that Taylor said is ‘As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine,’” Ice Spice told the publication.

The Grammy-nominated rapper stressed that Swift doesn't just hand out advice every time they talk. “We’re talking about the food we’re eating or whatever’s going on in the moment,” she added. However, when the topic does turn to music, Ice Spice said her words hit home: “Whenever I’m feeling doubtful or not as confident, having writer’s block no matter what it is, things like that really, really stand out to me.”

“She said that to me a few years ago, and it still stood with me,” Ice Spice recalled. The pair solidified their friendship with “Karma (Remix),” which earned over 5 million streams its debut weekend and surpassed Nicki Minaj’s previous record at the time. That same month, they performed the song together on Swift’s “Eras Tour” stop at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Over the years, they’ve continued to publicly support each other — Ice being among the many artists who celebrated Swift’s THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT last year.

As for her own music, Ice Spice is gearing up for a new era with “Baddie Baddie,” which samples M.I.A.’s “Bad Girls.” She first teased the record in August and confirmed a music video is set to accompany the forthcoming single whenever it releases. “I’m very excited to drop a visual more than anything, and I’m going to pace myself,” she shared with NYLON. “When I drop this visual, I’m going to let my fans soak it up.”

As fans wait for what’s next, Ice Spice is still fresh off dropping “Gyatt,” her first collab with Latto. Watch the WWE-themed video below.