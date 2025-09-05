Image Image Credit Screenshot from Latto and Ice Spice’s “GYATT” video Image Alt Screenshot from Latto and Ice Spice’s “GYATT” video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“Gyatt” marks the first-ever collaboration between Latto and Ice Spice.

Cameos by JaNa Craig, Tylil James and Deshae Frost add viral energy to the WWE-themed visual.

The duo’s surprise release signals a new chapter after a year-long feud.

Latto and Ice Spice are hoppin’ out with that “Gyatt.” On Friday (Sept. 5), the rappers dropped a WWE-themed music video for the track, which featured cameos from some of the internet’s current favorites.

The Hidji World–directed clip opens with Latto and Ice Spice strutting toward a locker room with their heavyweight Gyatt belts. Before stepping into the ring, they stop for a few interviews, including one from “Love Island USA” star JaNa Craig. Afterward, the artists make their big entrance to a crowd full of cheering fans.

“Hot As Ice,” one sign reads, while another hilariously says, “My Face = Latto’s Seat.” In the ring, they're officiated by a referee, played by Tylil James. Elsewhere in the video, streamer Deshae Frost makes a brief cameo as a play-by-play commentator. Check out the video below.

“Gyatt” marks the rappers’ first collaboration together. They surprise-dropped the track on Wednesday (Sept. 3) night, following more than a year of trading subliminals back and forth.

For context, Ice Spice and Latto’s beef seemingly stemmed from a red carpet event in January 2023, where Billboard asked the “Big Mama” artist to complete the lyrics to “Bikini Bottom.” Unfortunately, she couldn’t, with many accusing her of throwing intentional shade. Months later, Latto rapped, “That n**ga a munch / Yo’ bookin’ fee, ate it for lunch” on Offset’s “FINE AS CAN BE,” which was widely taken as another shot at Ice Spice.

Ice Spice didn't officially respond until the following year with “Think U The S**t (Fart),” where she rapped, “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up / She all on the floor, told her get up.” Many speculated the line referenced Latto and Cardi B’s “Put It On Da Floor.” The four-time Grammy nominee later confirmed the track was indeed a response to the Sugar Honey Iced Tea rapper, who previously played her “Pretty Girl” music video in the background of a song snippet.

At the moment, though, the two rap stars have seemingly patched things up. Both stopped by Kai Cenat's "Mafiathon 3" livestream on Thursday (Sept. 4) night ahead of their scheduled appearance at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday (Sept. 7).