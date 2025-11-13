Image Image Credit Christopher Polk / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ice Spice at the Nickelodeon 2025 Kids' Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ice Spice lends her voice to a character in The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

She will contribute a new single, “Big Guy,” to the film’s official soundtrack.

The film premieres Dec. 19 and features a cast that includes George Lopez and Regina Hall.

We’re just a little over a month away from The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. On Thursday (Nov. 13), Paramount Pictures dropped the official trailer for the animated film, giving fans their first peek at Ice Spice’s character.

Just like the “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper’s signature look in real life, her animated fish has a bright orange Afro. Though she only appears for a few seconds in the teaser, it seems Ice Spice will be playing a ride attendant at an amusement park. “Don’t make me call security,” she said in her brief line.

Along with making her voice-acting debut, the Grammy-nominated artist will contribute a new song, “Big Guy,” to the film’s soundtrack. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants hits theaters on Dec. 19. In the meantime, watch the trailer below.

According to the movie’s synopsis: "Desperate to be a big guy, SpongeBob sets out to prove his bravery to Mr. Krabs by following The Flying Dutchman — a mysterious swashbuckling ghost pirate — on a seafaring comedy-adventure that takes him to the deepest depths of the deep sea, where no Sponge has gone before."

Deadline reported in June that Ice Spice was joining the star-studded cast alongside George Lopez, Regina Hall and Sherry Cola. “I went to the studio and they had my cup of tea ready for me, and they were like, ‘These are your lines. This is your character.’ And I just fell in love,” the Bronx native told NYLON about her experience working on the project.

The Derek Drymon-directed feature will be Ice Spice’s second role of the year, having previously starred in Highest 2 Lowest alongside A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington in August. “My dad is so proud of me for landing this,” she told the publication.

On the music side, the rapper surprise-dropped “Pretty Privilege” last Wednesday (Nov. 5). It followed earlier releases like “Baddie Baddie” and her Latto collaboration, “Gyatt.”