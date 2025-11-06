Image Image Credit Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Pretty Privilege” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Ice Spice’s “Pretty Privilege” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ice Spice’s new video “Pretty Privilege” showcases her fashion-forward visuals and lyrical confidence.

The track includes a possible jab at Cardi B, referencing past drama and viral moments.

“Pretty Privilege” marks her third single of 2025, following “Gyatt” and “Baddie Baddie.”

Ice Spice is three-for-three when it comes to singles this year. On Wednesday (Nov. 5) night, the rapper shared the video for “Pretty Privilege,” her latest release produced by longtime collaborator RIOTUSA.

Directed by Ice Spice herself, the video once again finds her strutting through different locations during Paris Fashion Week — much like her “Baddie Baddie” visual from October — as she delivers bars about how pretty she is. In the opening verse, the Bronx native references her breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U)” before name-dropping designers like Rick Owens and Louis Vuitton in the second.

“They say, ‘baby girl, you fabulous’ / Everyone so into you / Oh, you a munch, I'm feeling you,” Ice Spice raps. Check out the visual companion for “Pretty Privilege” below.

Elsewhere on “Pretty Privilege,” fans speculated that Ice Spice may have taken a shot at Cardi B with the line, “Bust it open, bend it over / B**ches show they areolas.” That’s partly because the Grammy-winning rapper has publicly addressed the size of her areolas before (“I breastfeed a baby for three months,” she explained on Instagram, per HotNewHipHop) and also due to her past tension with Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., back in September.

Ice Spice first previewed the track around the same time a phone call leaked of Cardi and Rosemond Jr. arguing, with the “I Like It” hitmaker threatening to beat her up. “Your artist put a laughing emoji, then leaked the convo, then posted a trash a** clip of her song in less than an hour,” the soon-to-be mother of four later wrote on X.

“Ice Spice coming for Cardi’s areolas has to be the funniest bar of the year,” someone tweeted. Another person added, “So, Ice Spice just POPPED Cardi B.”

As mentioned, “Pretty Privilege” is Ice Spice’s third single of 2025. She joined forces with Latto on “Gyatt” in September, followed by the aforementioned “Baddie Baddie” later that month.