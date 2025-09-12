Image Image Credit Bravo / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Iggy Azalea on Episode 21104 of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Iggy Azalea is making major deals beyond the music world. The Australian rapper revealed that she has signed popular, and at times controversial, streamer N3on to a multimillion-dollar deal.

Azalea has appeared on N3on’s stream before, so they are quite familiar with each other. On Thursday (Sept. 11), during a livestream from the Bahamas, the “Fancy” hitmaker clarified her relationship with the content creator for those watching. Responding to a comment about the streamer getting “friend zoned,” Azalea responded, “Well, yeah, we’re like business partners now.”

“I signed him to my casino,” she added. “That’s why I have that cake to say, ‘Congratulations’ to him. I gave him a lot of money, in the millions.”

The casino Azalea is referring to is MOTHERLAND, her digital gaming platform that launched in late 2024. It also serves as the base of her crypto community since her MOTHER token is the currency used for the platform’s games, including blackjack, poker and sports betting.

Azalea wasn’t blowing smoke about her officially teaming with N3on. In a press release that same day, N3on officially announced that he was joining her as a partner and co-owner of MOTHERLAND Casino.

“Joining Iggy as a co-owner of MOTHERLAND is more than just a business move, it's about shaping the future of gaming culture,” N3on said in the statement. “I've always believed the worlds of streaming, crypto and entertainment were destined to collide, and MOTHERLAND is proof of that. Together, we're building a casino that's not only fun, but one that actually reflects the community and energy of the culture we live in.”

While the statement didn’t disclose the financial incentives N3on is receiving, MOTHERLAND is said to have received “more than $25 million” from investments.” So, Azalea claiming to have paid a streamer of N3on’s caliber “millions” is feasible.

It must be noted that N3on has received criticism for his racist statements in the past and in his streams’ comments. He was confronted about this during a visit to “The Breakfast Club” in July. “This is the internet. This isn't just my chat [or] my community,” he said after getting pressed by the show's hosts. “The internet, just like me back then, would say whatever they want. This isn’t a representation of me, obviously.”