Key Takeaways:

Charlamagne Tha God and Jess Hilarious confronted N3on about racist comments in his chat, calling out the toxicity directly.

N3on defended himself but ultimately addressed his viewers, urging them to stop the offensive behavior.

The clash underscored growing friction between livestream culture and traditional Hip Hop media.

N3on’s visit to “The Breakfast Club” didn’t exactly go as planned, and apparently, his fanbase may be to blame. On Tuesday (July 15), the streamer sat down with the hosts to discuss internet beef, personal growth, and several other topics. However, things quickly went left once they started reading the comments in his livestream.

About halfway through the interview, Loren LoRosa suggested they check out the internet personality’s live chat. One of the pinned messages, apparently from Adin Ross, read, “N3on, I promise you they’re trying to belittle you and disrespect you. You’re s**ting on all of them. They are weird as f**k.”

“This is not Adin Ross’ interview, so f**k him too,” Jess Hilarious responded. N3on did what little he could to defuse the situation, at least until Charlamagne Tha God weighed in. “Your chat is wild racist, though,” he said. “They’re like, ‘F**k this Black b**ch,’ ‘Monkey,’ ‘Watermelon,’ [and putting] s**t emojis.”

“This is the internet. This isn't just my chat [or] my community. The internet, just like me back then, would say whatever they want,” N3on said in his own defense. “This isn’t a representation of me, obviously.”

Toward the end of their talk, “The Breakfast Club” gave N3on credit for holding his ground. Not long after, the streamer also addressed his viewers directly: “There’s no reason to say things like that, chat.”

A guest livestreaming in the middle of their interview is definitely a sign of the times, but it’s not unheard of. DDG notably did the same thing during his "Breakfast Club" appearance back in May.

At least in the music space, most people probably recognize N3on for helping build anticipation around GELO’s breakout single, “Tweaker,” before it officially dropped. Much like Kai Cenat and Ross, the interview personality has also brought a number of rappers onto his stream, including Rob49, YG, and DD Osama.