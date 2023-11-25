Image Image Credit Stephen J. Cohen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt KARRAHBOOO Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

KARRAHBOOO has a lot going for herself. It might seem like she blew up overnight, especially after signing with — and later departing from — Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys, but the “RIP FOLLIES” artist has been putting in work for years.

Since 2022, KARRAHBOOO has skyrocketed in popularity. Most notably, she’s built her successful career with the help of “Box the 40,” the TikTok-viral “Running Late” and a slew of features on Concrete Boys’ debut compilation, It’s Us Vol. 1.

Even with all eyes locked on her, there are still plenty of things fans don't know about the Atlanta native — like the fact that she wanted to be an actress before jumping into the booth, or that her rap name came from her grandparents. Below, Rap-Up compiled a list of 10 interesting facts about KARRAHBOOO that you might not have known.

1. She Is An Aries

Sexyy Red, Big Sean and — plot twist — KARRAHBOOO all share the same fiery Aries energy. Born on March 28, 1997, she embodies many of the sign’s traits: honesty, passion and being adventurous.

2. She Used To Be Lil Yachty’s Assistant

Everyone’s got to start somewhere, right? Turns out her last job before becoming an artist was arguably one of the coolest: being Lil Yachty’s assistant. “We got really close during that,” she said about her time with the Nuthin’ 2 Prove artist. “Then he fired me, and then I dropped a song — the first song that I ever made — and then he called me and was like ‘What’s up with it?,’ [and I] signed.”

3. She Made Her Runway Debut At SP5DER’s New York Fashion Week Show

In 2024, KARRAHBOOO made her runway debut as a part of SP5DER’s very first New York Fashion Week show. In celebration of the streetwear brand’s fifth anniversary, the “Running Late” hitmaker wore a red hoodie and matching sweatpants from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection titled “Nocturnal Highway.”

4. Her First Song Was “MONEY COUNTER”

“B**ches mad 'cause they f**ked the gang and still ain't got no clout / She don't like my song because she think it's her I'm talkin' 'bout,” she raps on “MONEY COUNTER,” her debut solo single. Released in 2022, the record marked the beginning of her career and helped her gain popularity in the Atlanta Hip Hop scene.

5. She Deliberately Raps “Nonchalant”

Whether you found KARRAHBOOO through the Concrete Boys’ “CONCRETE CYPHER” from “On The Radar” or on your own, the first thing you probably noticed is how nonchalant her delivery is. Well, it turns out she intends it to be that way. “I like when I sound like I’m really unbothered and just talking my s**t,” she told ESSENCE Girls United. Ironically, off the mic, she's totally different.

6. She Originally Wanted To Be An Actress

Most people grow up wanting to be lawyers, doctors or, if you're part of Gen Alpha, maybe even content creators. Not KARRAHBOOO, though. “When I was 10, I wanted to be on ‘Bad Girls Club’ and I wanted to be an actress,” she told MONTREALITY, joking that she might have to settle for The Zeus Network’s “Baddies” instead.

7. She Fought Anycia Before They Became Famous

The former Concrete Boys member and Anycia made magic together on “SPLASH BROTHERS,” but believe it or not, their friendship wasn’t always rainbows and sunshine. “At first, we did not hit it off right. We actually fought,” KARRAHBOOO told “WHO TO WATCH 4,” noting that they initially connected through mutual friends. “After that, we [were] still around each other all the time…and the fight was deada** over nothing…It’s so dumb.”

8. Her Moniker Came From Her Grandparents

The "Off The Dome” rapper’s first name is Karrah, so fitting it into her rap moniker was the obvious choice. However, the “BOOO” part actually came from her grandparents. “My grandma and my grandpa both called me KARRAHBOOO on their own. They don’t even know each other like that,” she revealed during Genius’ “Verified.” The musician added, “I had made it my Twitter name when I was in high school and I just kept it.”

9. Yes, She’s Black

During “A Safe Place” podcast — and possibly the Quality Control Music signee’s first time formally introducing the world to Concrete Boys — KARRAHBOOO said she gets “kinda annoyed” when people comment, “Why do y’all keep letting her say n**ga?” or “Can you stop saying that [word]?” Lil Yachty responded, “You shouldn’t say it.”

A little over a year later, Billboard caught up with her at Rolling Loud and asked if she wanted to clear up any rumors. Of course, the entertainer set the record straight: “I’m Black. Are you dumb? Are you kidding me, bruh? But it’s cool, though. I love everybody.”

10. She And Druski Were Friends In High School

KARRAHBOOO definitely has friends in high places. Case in point: Druski. She met the comedian in high school, and hilariously enough, even appeared in one of his skits as his girlfriend.