The “A Safe Place Podcast” is over with, according to Lil Yachty. On Thursday (Aug. 22) night, the “One Night” artist addressed a viral clip of him asking his cohost, MitchGoneMad, about where he'd be without backing from someone “already extremely successful.”

During an Instagram Live session, Yachty explained that the show was mainly to spotlight Mitch’s talents. “I said, ‘Alright, you know what? I’ma give you a platform. I’ma find someone to sponsor us,’” he began. “‘We gon’ make a podcast, and I’ma show people how funny you are, I’ma show people how crazy you are, I’ma show you how cool you are.’ I [didn’t want to do a] motherf**king podcast, n**ga. I’m a motherf**king rapper.”

“I put $400,000 in Mitch's pocket, and y’all [are] sitting here talking about, ‘He’s disrespecting his friend,’” the musician added. Yachty also shared that their fallout stemmed from the beatmaker not defending him amid the excerpt spreading like wildfire online.

For anyone who missed it, on the Wednesday (Aug. 21) episode with Key Glock, the trio talked about the advice they'd give the Memphis native if he could start over. While Mitch suggested he think it through, Yachty reminded the producer that he’d been in the exact same boat not too long before.

“Up until, maybe about a year and a half ago, you spent a lot of time trying to find your steps. Imagine if you didn’t have a friend who was already extremely successful to help you get on your feet. A lot of people don’t have that. What I’m saying is, ‘What do you say?’ Because you didn’t want to get a job,” Yachty explained. “[If] I was never in your life, what would you have been doing?”

The “A Safe Place Podcast” launched in June 2023. Since then, the platform has welcomed a number of high-profile guests: Saweetie, Kai Cenat, J. Cole, ScHoolboy Q, Veeze, and even Dr. Umar Johnson for Black History Month. Despite Yachty’s fiery rant, Mitch claimed the episode will be “epic.”