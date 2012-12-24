Image Image Credit Alexander Tamargo / Contributor via Getty Images, Santiago Felipe / Contributor via Getty Images, and Image Alt Wale, Freddie Gibbs, BNYX Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Wale, like much of the internet, is convinced Freddie Gibbs and BNYX look alike — at least to the point where they could pass as close cousins, if not brothers.

On Thursday (March 20), the Folarin artist tweeted that he “ran into [BNYX] at the club,” except the accompanying video clearly showed Gibbs. “Blessed to see my dawg vibing to ‘Blanco.’ He [is] so down to Earth. He never switched after being in Iron Man,” Wale added, humorously referencing Don Cheadle, who played War Machine in the Marvel franchise’s 2010 film and, coincidentally, could also be mistaken for the Indiana rapper. Take a look at the clip below.

Funny enough, it’s not the first time Wale got Gibbs and the producer mixed up, intentional or not. BNYX commented, “Love this song, man” under the promotional photos for “Blanco,” followed by the DMV native quote-tweeting, “Thanks, Freddie, I ain't know [you] heard it yet” on Monday (March 17).

“This is BNYX. I was literally in the stu’ [with] you,” the “Slime You Out” beatmaker clarified. Wale, who’s evidently fully committed to the bit, responded, “Allegedly… [Nah], but [thanks], bro. A valid co-sign for an important song,” alongside a crying face emoji. It’s anyone’s guess how long he’ll keep the joke running, but either way, it’s absolutely hilarious.

The main things BNYX and Gibbs really have in common are being bald, darker-skinned and loving a good pair of sunglasses. It’d be fun to see them lean into the joke at some point, either by way of a music video cameo or a surprise collaboration.

Speaking of music, BNYX spent the past year dropping singles like “GO AGAIN” with Yeat and “SMOKING IN THE RAIN” featuring Lil Yachty, both of which will hopefully appear on his debut project. Meanwhile, Gibbs celebrated Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) with “Nobody,” in which he seemingly dissed Drake. He recently accused the Canadian rapper of copying his $oul $old $eparately titling format, so the subliminals weren’t exactly surprising.