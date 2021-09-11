Image Image Credit Kieran Frost / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, andAaron J. Thornton / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Freddie Gibbs, Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Freddie Gibbs is pretty sure Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR took a page out of his book with $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, at least when it comes to the way they styled the title and back cover.

Gibbs isn’t claiming to own dollar signs in album titles, especially since plenty of artists have done it before, and plenty more will. However, the Canadian artists' tracklist reveal on Thursday (Feb. 13) only fueled speculation about the forthcoming project possibly pulling inspiration from his $oul $old $eparately. In the bottom left corner, there were three rabbit-like figures: one with heart eyes, another with headphones and flames in its eyes, and the leftmost featuring dollar sign motifs.

“Damn, they even stole the rabbits too. I’m flattered,” Gibbs tweeted, along with a repost of promotional material for the 2022 effort. He doubled down with, “Shout out to Soulja Boy,” a fitting reference considering the “Crank That” hitmaker has spent the past year, and especially lately, throwing shots at Drake.

Freddie Gibbs Loves Rabbits… Like, A Lot

Rabbits have been a staple in Gibbs’ music for as long as fans can remember, largely due to his Vice Lord ties. The furry mascot has also popped up in plenty of his records, including “Big Boss Rabbit,” “Space Rabbit,” and “Rabbit Island,” just to name a few.

Speaking of, the artwork for $oul $old $eparately featured a rabbit overlooking a hellish desert. And for anyone thinking Drake wouldn’t even know who Gibbs is, it’s worth remembering that the West Coast heavyweight remixed “Champagne Poetry” and previously worked with shared collaborators like Ye and Rick Ross.

What We Know About ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ So Far

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U will arrive at midnight (Feb. 14), though fans, unfortunately, didn’t get any early releases to hold them over. The project spans 21 tracks and runs for 74 minutes, which, in the grand scheme of today’s albums, isn’t too bad. It’ll also include “Crying In Chanel,” a track they previewed on social media earlier in the month.

The body of work was first announced in August 2024 during the Toronto stop of PND’s “Sorry I’m Outside Tour.” The “Her Way” singer surprised fans by bringing out his OVO boss, who teased, “When it gets a little chilly, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake’s album will be right there for you.” Naturally, the joint LP continues their long history of collaborations, which includes tracks like “Recognize” and “Come and See Me.”