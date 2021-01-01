Image Image Credit Alekandra London / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt IShowSpeed attends the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

IShowSpeed rose to fame as one of the most prolific and popular live streamers around. However, he apparently has his sights set on becoming an official rap star, too.

The 20-year-old online personality seemingly embarked on a musical career back in 2021, and on Monday (July 21), he dropped a new video for his latest single, “I Know.” In the visual, Speed raps with his usual frenzied energy in front of a graffiti-bombed bus, shipping container and trash bins. “Ayy, damn, life so crazy / I've been gettin' to the money on a daily / I've been gettin' to the bag, I've been gettin' to the racks / I be talkin' to the chat, they made me,” he raps on the RIOTUSA-produced track.

The new clip arrives less than a week after IShowSpeed dropped the visual for “Head Shot / Gas In The Truck,” which is already creeping up on 1 million views. In June, he dropped the music video for “Higher,” which has raked in over 7.6 million views in just one month. “Fight To Win” followed shortly after with over 2.5 million views. While these are staggering numbers for even the most successful of new artists, it seems to be light work for IShowSpeed who has 60 million subscribers across his various platforms, including YouTube and Instagram.

All the aforementioned songs are produced by RIOTUSA, whose previous credits include a pair of Ice Spice hits: “Munch (Feelin' U)” and "In Ha Mood.” In 2024, IShowSpeed dropped his debut EP, Trip 2 Brazil, which features artists like Bandmanrill, MC Kevin o Chris and MC Luana SP.

Besides dropping new music, the Ohio native is currently on the second part of his “IRL” European tour, with countries on the itinerary that include France, Croatia, Poland, Spain and Turkey.

While his music is distributed by Warner Records, there is still no word on if or when IShowSpeed will be dropping an official album.