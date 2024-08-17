Image Image Credit Cindy Ord / Staff via Getty Images, Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images, and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo, iShowSpeed, Kai Cenat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Team Speed took home the victory in Saturday (Feb. 8)’s Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game, thanks in part to Quavo. Arguably the most athletic on the field that night, the “Himothy” artist scored a touchdown with less than a few seconds left on the clock.

Livestreamed on YouTube, Quavo caught the ball across the field, sprinted down the sideline, and hit Duke Dennis — who, naturally, was playing for Kai Cenat’s opposing team — with a hook and ladder before making it to the end zone. With barely any time left to close the one-point gap, Mike Vick made a last-ditch attempt at a comeback, but YouTuber Adam Waheed thankfully intercepted the ball.

“I feel like the MVP, you know what I’m saying? Great moments happen at the end of the game. You got to step up and win,” the Atlanta rapper said in a post-game interview. “I started out a little sluggish, you dig? The Fanatics party had me slow a little bit, but we’re having fun. Speed told me to step up. I had to get my s**t together.”

iShowSpeed’s team, which was comprised of Latto, Sexyy Red, fast-rising streamer PlaqueBoyMax, quarterback Cam Newton, and others, ended up winning 30-29. Cenat’s roster included the likes of Teyana Taylor, Jordan Chiles, Deestroying, Shedeur Sanders, and Cole Bennett, to name a few.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Druski served as the referee while Angel Reese and Ryan Clark stepped in as coaches for Team Kai and Team Speed, respectively. Though she wasn’t officially on the lineup, GloRilla showed up to support her frequent collaborators Latto and Red. Interestingly enough, the Memphis star put her money on Quavo very early on: “I got faith in him. You know I always go for the underdog.”

In addition to the winner receiving a massive trophy, the NFL donated a generous $100,000 to both Cenat and Speed’s charity foundations.