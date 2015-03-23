Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Presale tickets for J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive 10th anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden went live at 10 a.m. ET on Monday (Dec. 2), and the overwhelming demand suggests the North Carolina rapper might need to add a second night or extend the run to other cities. As longtime fans scrambled to secure their spots, social media exploded over the massive queue, which well-surpassed 150,000 at the time of reporting.

The concert is set for a single night on Dec. 16, with general admission sales not starting until Wednesday (Dec. 4). For context, MSG has a seating capacity of 19,500. "126,000 people [are] ahead of me… So I have to wait in line to buy tickets to see my favorite rapper, but if I recall, most of y’all talked crap about him [for the] majority of the year?” wrote one Twitter user.

Someone else urged the “Wet Dreamz” rapper to “go ahead and turn that 2014 Forest Hills Drive anniversary concert into a tour,” which wouldn’t be the worst idea, considering The Warm Up and Friday Night Lights recently made their way to DSPs as well. Of course, bots and resellers have to be taken into account, too. “Not only that, y’all brought the tickets [just to] resell them, making the ticket more expensive for the average J. Cole fan,” another tweet read.

Coinciding with the forthcoming show, Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive is expected to get an expansion with “never before heard bonus tracks.” The four confirmed records include “Home Soon,” “Die Together,” Judgement Day” and “Winter Wonderland,” all of which were created around the same time as the album’s initial debut.

Though Cole hasn’t confirmed an official release date, the deluxe edition will likely arrive on Dec. 9. Until then, fans can still enjoy classics like “No Role Modelz,” “Love Yourz,” and “G.O.M.D.” from the original.