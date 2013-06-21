Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

J. Cole completed another trip around the sun on Tuesday (Jan. 28). Ahead of his 40th birthday, he launched a new blog called The Algorithm — an extension of his “Inevitable” audio series — to share “random s**t” with fans. While many fans took it as a sign that his long-anticipated seventh studio album, The Fall Off, was near, the North Carolina rapper wasted no time clarifying that is not the case.

“I [have] been wanting a lil blog for years. Somewhere to post random s**t I f**k with where the audience is way smaller than it is on the social media platforms,” he shared on Monday (Jan. 27). “[I] finally pulled the trigger. [Bear] with us as we [are] still developing this page and the layout.”

Alongside an attachment of Ahmad Lewis’ “Back in the Day - Remix,” which J. Cole said he has “been loving” since he was 9, he took a moment to thank fans. “Now, at midnight, I will turn 40. [I] might save the sentimentals for a post tomorrow. But in a nutshell, I’m grateful,” the Born Sinner artist wrote. “Happy New Year to y’all, and God bless. 2025 will be a good one.”

In a follow-up post the next day, J. Cole addressed the album speculation. “Not exactly,” he said regarding whether it was on the way. “When it’s time for something, you will know. This is not that. I just wanted a place to share documentaries I [watch] on YouTube and songs I f**k with.”

The North Carolina-raised artist launched the first — and so far, only — season of “Inevitable” in November 2024. Spanning 10 episodes, each named after one of his projects, the series chronicled the Dreamville Records founder’s journey in music. Coinciding with the drops, fans finally got The Come Up Mixtape Vol. 1 and Friday Night Lights on DSPs, along with the deluxe edition of 2014 Forest Hills Drive.

Though The Fall Off does not have a release date at current, J. Cole is set to headline the fifth and final Dreamville Fest at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Dorothea Dix Park in April. “Watching people from all over the world and all walks of life gather here each year has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of our journey,” event organizers shared on social media.