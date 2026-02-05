Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Williams Image Alt J Cole performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

J. Cole is focused on making his new album a landmark event. The Dreamville Records founder revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming The Fall-Off album and shared more details about the process.

After years of delays, The Fall-Off will finally be available on Friday (Feb. 6). On Wednesday (Feb. 4), the “Crooked Smile” rapper gave fans a hint of what to look forward to when he shared the project's song titles and more album artwork via his Instagram.

The Fall-Off is a double-disc album — denoted as Disc 29 and Disc 39 — and will contain 24 tracks in total. Fans have already heard the single originally called “DISC 2 TRACK 2,” which according to the tracklist reveal, is actually titled "The Fall-Off Is Inevitable."

In a lengthy note, Cole discussed how the new album came together, calling back to his 2007 debut mixtape, The Come Up. “Some of the very first verses for The Come Up were written when I was just 19 years old," Cole wrote. "The title of that project, the first one that I would ever release, had a double meaning. There was the obvious one: my ambitions to 'come up' in the rap game. The second was more subtle: my physical change of location to do so."

Cole famously left Fayetteville, North Carolina, to attend New York City’s St. John’s University and pursue his rap dreams. With his new LP being his seventh studio album, he achieved his goal, but he’s allegedly eyeing retirement.

He added, “The Fall-Off, a double album made with intentions to be my last, brings the concept of my first project full circle. Disc 29 tells a story of me returning to my hometown at age 29. A decade after moving to New York, accomplishing what would have seemed impossible to most, I was at a crossroads with the three loves of my life: my woman, my craft and my city."

As you can guess, Disc 39 is another time marker for the now-41-year-old MC. “Disc 39 gives insight into my mindset during a similar trip home, this time as a 39-year-old man. Older and a little closer to peace," he wrote.

The rest of the note is a shout-out to all the artists who helped clear the back cover’s artwork — a teenager’s room filled with posters of his favorite rappers like 50 Cent, RZA, Beanie Sigel, Ghostface Killah and more.

In late January, Cole further whetted the appetites of his followers by dropping Birthday Blizzard ’26, a four-track mixtape that has garnered critical acclaim.

Check out the full tracklist for J. Cole’s The Fall-Off below:

Disc 29

1. "29 Intro"

2. "Two Six"

3. "SAFETY"

4. "Run A Train"

5. "Poor Thang"

6. "Legacy"

7. "Bunce Road Blues"

8. "WHO TF IZ U"

9. "Drum n Bass"

10. "The Let Out"

11. "Bombs in the Ville/ Hit the Gas"

12. "Lonely at the Top" (Bonus)

Disc 39

1. "39 Intro"

2. "The Fall-Off Is Inevitable"

3. "The Villest"

4. "Old Dog"

5. "Life Sentence"

6. "Only You"

7. "Man Up Above"

8. "I Love Her Again"

9. "What If"

10. "Quik Stop"

11. "and the whole world is the Ville"

12. "Ocean Way" (Bonus)