Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt J. Cole performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

J. Cole’s new album, The Fall Off, drops Feb. 6, continuing the narrative arc from his earlier mixtapes.

The trailer features a reflective voiceover on fame and legacy, paired with cinematic visuals.

Fans can pre-order the limited Stealth Edition vinyl now via the album’s official site.

J. Cole’s The Fall-Off is just a few weeks away. On Wednesday (Jan. 14), the North Carolina rapper announced that his forthcoming album will arrive on Feb. 6.

In a trailer for the album, Cole is shown washing a car at a self-service station and later sitting at a restaurant counter. Over the footage, a narrator discusses how people love to talk about “famous actors or musicians” who aren’t as big as they once were: “It’s like, ‘Oh, this guy used to be famous and then he fell off. What happened?’”

The narration goes on: “They want to point to 'They did this and this' and they made some sort of mistake instead of thinking that 'Look, it's kind of crazy they got famous in the first place.' So few people reach that level that, yes, of course it's not going to last forever because somebody else has to take that spot.” The trailer ends with what sounds like a song from the new album playing as the title appears.

Alongside the video, Cole shared a link to the LP’s website, where fans can pre-order it on vinyl. “This is the first-ever pressing of The Fall-Off,” the product description reads, noting that the Stealth Edition “will be the only time the album will be available in this form.”

So far, no singles have been confirmed for The Fall-Off, although the Dreamville Records frontman has released plenty of loosies over the past few years. Fans got “t h e . c l i m b . b a c k” and “Lion King On Ice” in 2020, followed by “Port Antonio” and last year’s “cLOUDs.” It feels unlikely the latter two will be included, given that one was a response track, and the other premiered on his The Algorithm blog.

Outside of the album, Cam’ron allegedly sued the “Power Trip” hitmaker last year over their “Ready ‘24” collaboration on Might Delete Later. More details on the potential suit have yet to be released, but so far, it hasn’t stopped the show for J. Cole.