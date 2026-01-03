Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images and Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Victoria Monét at the Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California and Jaylen Brown attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Victoria Monét is embarking on plenty of side quests while we wait for her next album. On Friday (Jan. 2) night, the “On My Mama” singer and Jaylen Brown shared a video of themselves salsa dancing together.

Taken from the NBA star’s Twitch stream, Monét, who wore the cutest little black dress, danced along to Willie Colón and Héctor Lavoe’s “Todo Tiene Su Final.” Brown lifted her hand for an outside turn and followed it with a quick spin of his own.

“Oh!” Monét reacted to Brown’s dance move. “Come on!” he said. “I’m done.” Taking to her Instagram Stories a few hours later, the Grammy-winning musician wrote, “That was so fun! [Jaylen Brown], thank you for having me. [Raul Santiago], you are such an excellent teacher. Tysmmm.”

See the clip below.

Anyone who’s seen her perform live knows Monét is truly a sight when it comes to dancing. However, as many comments under Brown’s post pointed out, it was definitely surprising to see the Boston Celtics player try his hand at salsa. “This is so random, but I love it,” one user wrote.

“Mind you... this [is] the same man averaging 30 pts per game,” another person said. Among the many comments calling for them to go on “Dancing with the Stars,” someone praised Monét for being a jack of all trades: “How is she just so talented at everything? Love her!”

In an interview published by REVOLT earlier that Friday, Monét said she’s “very much an advocate for dance and entertainment.” The JAGUAR II singer told the publication, "I do value performance in general, so I'm always an advocate for artists who dance and artists who put on a spectacle in their performances.”

She added, "But I also have respect for artists who will just sit there and sing and let their voice captivate them, and I think that's a sole tradition of Black people as well.” Watch the video below.