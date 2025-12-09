Image Image Credit Edward Berthelot / Contributor via Getty Images, JC Olivera / Stringer via Getty Images, Savion Washington / Staff via Getty Images, and JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Teyana Taylor attends the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie, Victoria Monét attends 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar, Jhené Aiko attends the Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center, and Kehlani at the Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

These R&B stars are redefining what it means to be a mom in the spotlight.

Several artists, like Victoria Monét and Queen Naija, have even featured their kids in songs or public moments.

The list includes both longtime icons and newer voices, showing how R&B moms continue to shape the genre.

Mothers are everywhere. They’re in the people we meet day to day, the relatives we see at family functions, and the artists whose music we love. Of course, plenty of female rappers have kids, but we don't talk enough about the R&B girlies who are also mothers.

Two of the genre’s biggest names, Rihanna and Beyoncé, have their own beautiful families. So do so many others, like Ciara, Ella Mai, and Kehlani, just to name a few. The best part is that R&B not only inspires romance, but it also brings out so many good songs about motherhood, such as Bey’s “Blue” or Queen Naija’s “Mama’s Hands.”

So, with that said, here are 16 R&B singers who are mothers. Take a look below.

1. Summer Walker

Of course the woman behind songs like “Body” and “Screwin” has a beautiful little family of her own. Summer Walker welcomed her first child, Bubbles Renee Walker, in 2021 with producer London On Da Track. She later became a mom to twins — two boys — with LVRD Pharoh in 2022.

2. Jhené Aiko

Image Image Credit JC Olivera / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Namiko Love Browner, Christina Yamamoto and Jhene Aiko seen onstage at the Give Her FlowHERS Gala 2025 held at The Beverly Hilton on November 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

“Your momma's soul, and your daddy's style / Wouldn't you know, isn't that wild / Your momma's eyes, and your daddy's smile,” Jhené Aiko sang on “Sun/Son,” a song she dedicated to her and Big Sean’s first child together, Noah Hasani, born in November 2022. Long before that, the Sailing Soul(s) artist became a mom to her daughter, Namiko Love, with O’Ryan in 2008.

3. Teyana Taylor

Image Image Credit Adela Loconte / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rue Shumpert, Teyana Taylor, Junie Shumpert at De Beers Group Desert Diamond Launch held at ARTECHOUSE on October 03, 2025 in New York, New York Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Teyana Taylor truly has two of the cutest daughters on the planet. The Escape Room singer and her ex-husband, Iman Shumpert, brought Junie into the world on Dec. 16, 2015, and Rue Rose later on Sept. 6, 2020.

4. Rihanna

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Riot Rose Mayers, Rihanna, and RZA Athelston Mayers attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures “Smurfs” at Paramount Pictures Studios Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Another singer we’d all be lucky to have as a mom, Rihanna welcomed her first two children with A$AP Rocky back-to-back. RZA — named after the Wu-Tang Clan legend himself — was born on May 13, 2022. She later revealed her second pregnancy during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show before giving birth to Riot that August.

RiRi gave birth to baby No. 3, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Sept. 13, 2025. Rocky joked to Entertainment Tonight that he and the “Diamonds” star are going to be “like the Wayans family,” so only time will tell where they stop!

5. Beyoncé

Although a huge chunk of the BeyHive calls her “mother,” Beyoncé has a few kids of her own. In 2012, the “Drunk in Love” singer and JAY-Z welcomed Blue Ivy Carter, who later became one of the youngest Grammy winners ever. Their firstborn may favor her dad looks-wise, but she definitely inherited her mom’s talent. Blue Ivy shared the stage with Beyoncé during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR,” and even voice-acted with her in Mufasa: The Lion King.

Bey’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born in 2017. In her Homecoming documentary, she admitted that the pregnancy was “extremely difficult” and learning she was expecting two babies made it “even more of a surprise.” Rumi also joined her mom onstage — alongside big sister Blue Ivy — throughout 2025’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

6. Queen Naija

If you follow Queen Naija, you already know her babies mean everything to her. She gave birth to Chris Sails Jr. in 2015 and later welcomed her second son, Legend Lorenzo White, with Clarence White in 2019.

7. Ella Mai

Image Image Credit John Nacion / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ella Mai attends the US Open Tennis Championship at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2025 in New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Of all the R&B stars mentioned here, Ella Mai is the one who keeps her private life, well, private. We didn’t learn she and Jayson Tatum were expecting a baby until the Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals, and even then, she was already near her due date. According to People, the “Boo’d Up” singer named her firstborn Dylan.

8. Keyshia Cole

Image Image Credit Emma McIntyre / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Keyshia Cole and guests attend the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Keyshia Cole and former NBA player Daniel Gibson introduced their son, Daniel Hiram Jr., in 2010. Nearly a decade later, she had her second son, Tobias Khale, in 2019. As some fans might remember, the “Love” singer documented that pregnancy in Keyshia Cole: My New Life.

9. Kehlani

Image Image Credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kehlani and Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

What better person to have as a mother than Kehlani? In 2019, the “Folded” singer had her first child, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, with Javaughn Young-White.

10. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét is a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and, most importantly, a mother. She and John Gaines welcomed Hazel Monét Gaines in 2021. Speaking with “E! News,” the “On My Mama” star said she had a lot of fear about “going through COVID as a pregnant woman,” but everything turned out well in the end.

As some of us may know, Hazel made history as the youngest Grammy nominee ever for her contribution to “Hollywood,” which earned a nod for Best Traditional R&B Performance at the 2024 ceremony.

11. Brandy

Oh, what a blessing it must be to have the one and only Brandy as your mother. The “Have You Ever” singer welcomed Sy’rai Smith on June 16, 2002, which happened to fall on Father’s Day, with producer Big Bert.

12. Ashanti

Ashanti and Nelly proved there’s nothing wrong with spinning the block, especially when it brings a little one like Kareem Haynes into the world. The “Body On Me” collaborators had their first child together in July 2024.

13. Solange

Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Solange and her son Daniel Julez Smith, Jr attend the Solang And 14+ Foundation Partnership Party at Baby's All Right on May 4, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

We’ve watched Julez Smith walk runways and pop up all over fashion week as he’s grown, so here’s a gentle reminder: Solange, you really did that. The “Cranes in the Sky” singer welcomed her son with ex-husband Daniel Smith in October 2004.

14. Halle

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Halle any more than we already did, she gave birth to Halo in December 2023. Yes, her son shares the same name as a track from Beyoncé’s I Am… Sasha Fierce. Even though fans were convinced Halle was expecting months before, she and DDG didn’t share the news of his arrival until January 2024.

Later on, the “Angel” singer revealed that she stopped being fully “vegan for 13 years” during her pregnancy. “I honestly was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to give my body what it wants right now because I’m doing a really hard job of growing a human.’ I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients,” she explained.

15. Monica

Monica shares her first two children with “U.O.E.N.O” rapper Rocko: Rodney and Romelo. The Still Standing artist later welcomed her daughter, Laiyah, with ex-husband Shannon Brown. To borrow Mary J. Blige’s words from her “New Life (Intro),” “You are a great mother, a great friend, a great wife.”

16. Ciara

CiCi’s growing family is something we’ll never get tired of seeing on the timeline. She welcomed her first child, Future Zahir, with then-fiancé Future in 2014 before the two ended their engagement.

A couple of years later, the “Goodies” star met NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, who became dad to Sienna in 2017. They went on to welcome Win in July 2020 and Amora in December 2023.