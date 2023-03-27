Image Image Credit Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jermaine Dupri performs before 2025 MLB All-Star Game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

If there is any music executive in tune with the nuances of Hip Hop culture, it’s Jermaine Dupri. The founder of So So Def Records recently dropped his thoughts on Migos rappers Offset and Quavo during his recent appearance on the “BagFuel” podcast.

Since the Migos enjoyed a meteoric rise that made them household Hip Hop names, their breakup deeply affected their hometown of Atlanta, at least according to Dupri.

“That hurt. That hurt a lot of the city, period,” he said. “The Migos breaking up is a bad situation for Atlanta because they [were] moving — and I think they’re better together anyway, me personally.”

After dropping a gang of hits, including their 2013 breakthrough “Versace,” “Fight Night” and “Bad and Boujee," the Migos had an apparent falling out sometime in early 2022. Though there was never a formal announcement of their split, Quavo and Takeoff releasing Only Built For Infinity Links as a duo in October 2022 essentially confirmed the breakup.

Many people figured the Migos would inevitably reunite considering their longtime friendship, family ties (Takeoff is Quavo’s nephew), and the perpetual cycle of rap groups reconciling. However, Takeoff was tragically shot and killed during a dispute at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022.

“It was really, really crazy for us. I ain’t never [thought] Atlanta n**gas was gonna die,” Dupri said of Takeoff’s untimely passing. “I know that sound crazy but an Atlanta rapper dying felt like ‘Aw man, what the f**k [is] going on?’ That’s how I felt… It felt crazy to me.”

While the fate of the Migos still remains in limbo, Quavo and Offset are maintaining their solo careers. The former dropped his second solo album, Rocket Power, in 2023 and is reportedly preparing for a new project to be released this year. Although Offset has been getting more press lately for his rocky relationship with Cardi B, he is also gearing up for a new album, Kiari.

The last proper album from the Migos was 2021’s Culture III, which featured the platinum hit “Straightenin.” Will they take Jermaine Dupri’s suggestion and reunite? We shall see.