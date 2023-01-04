Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jhene Aiko Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The wildfires that ignited on Tuesday (Jan. 7) morning are proving to be some of the absolute worst in Los Angeles history, having already displaced over 100,000 residents and left five more dead in just two days. Among those affected was Jhené Aiko, who revealed on Thursday (Jan. 9) that she and her children’s home tragically “burned down to the ground.”

“Praying for everyone this morning,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Those who lost their home. Those who lost their life’s work. Those who lost their life. Praying for my city. Praying for the wildlife and lost pets. Praying for the world. Let suffering be a gift, a lesson in compassion.”

A separate slide read, “Me and my children’s home is gone. Burned to the ground with all of our things inside. Lord have mercy. Thankful we still have each other. Starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy.” Aiko confirmed that she and her kids are safe.

The post oddly drew a handful of negative reactions, with some commenters arguing that Aiko’s financial resources make it easier for her to recover compared to others impacted by the wildfires. The “Sativa” artist addressed the backlash under The Neighborhood Talk’s repost, where she penned, "With all due respect, so many of you are loud and wrong. I worked very hard for many years, through a lot of pain, to provide my children with this house. I put everything into it.”

Given the circumstances, she ended the reply on a rather compassionate note: “Praying none of you ever experience this.”

Kid Cudi is another Los Angeles resident who was affected by the wildfires, as Rap-Up reported earlier. The “Day ‘N’ Nite” artist shared that he and his dogs were forced to leave their home and urged others to act swiftly: “If you have to evacuate, get out immediately. Don’t hesitate.” Meek Mill, QUIN, The Game, and Eric Bellinger are among the others who’ve reacted to the incident.