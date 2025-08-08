Image
Key Takeaways:

On Friday (Aug. 8), Dreamville Records’ JID officially released his fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly. The 15-track project arrived as a follow-up to 2022’s The Forever Story and features production from the likes of Childish Major, Lex Luger, Jay Versace, Boi-1da, Thundercat and longtime collaborator Christo.

The album also includes guest appearances from Ciara, EARTHGANG, Ty Dolla $ign, Westside Gunn, Vince Staples, Don Toliver, Pastor Troy and more. Additional contributions come from rising Atlanta acts like MARCO PLUS and Baby Kia. According to a recent feature with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the album includes music recorded as early as 2018.

God Does Like Ugly spans a variety of themes, from systemic critique to personal reflection. One standout, “Community,” includes verses from Clipse’s Pusha T and Malice and addresses issues of power and survival. “K-Word” explores revenge through a character-driven narrative. Songs like “Sk8” and “No Boo” take a lighter tone with regional sounds and humorous storytelling. The final track, “For Keeps,” boasts a moment of introspection and a brief audio clip of JID speaking with his child — his first public acknowledgment of fatherhood.

The title of the album comes from a phrase used by JID’s late grandmother. As explained to the aforementioned publication, the rapper compared the album’s approach to a high-risk football play.

“[God Does Like Ugly] is like a go ball,” he stated. “In football, the go ball is when the quarterback drops wider on the outside and throws it as deep as he can and sees what happens. Hail Mary type s**t. But it’s not like all is lost if you drop it. It’s just, ‘I’m about to go and make a play.’ This is me making a play.”

A follow-up album, God Doesn’t Like Ugly, is reportedly in progress and may include a previously teased assist from Metro Boomin.