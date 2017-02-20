Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt JID at 2025 Dreamville Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

JID is bringing back J. Cole’s $1 show format. On Monday (July 21), the rapper announced his "Dollar & A Dream Presents: God Does Like Ugly" tour, which, much like the name suggests, will cost fans just a buck to attend.

“Venue announcements are day of show,” he posted on Instagram. “First come, first [served]. No advance reserving online, no bot s**t, something for the real fans. Will be playing some new, some old.” The five-city run will begin in London on Thursday (July 24), then move through Chicago, Los Angeles and New York before wrapping up in his hometown of Atlanta on Aug. 8.

Much like J. Cole’s original “Dollar & A Dream Tour,” JID confirmed that the venues will be announced just an hour or two before showtime. Once inside, fans can expect to hear music from GDLU (Preluxe), which was released on July 4, as well as unreleased material from his forthcoming album, God Does Like Ugly.

The EP notably gave listeners “Animals (Pt. I)” with Eminem, plus “Knew Better” and “Lisa” featuring Lil Yachty and 6LACK, respectively. It’s still unclear whether the four songs will appear on God Does Like Ugly, but at least “WRK” is confirmed.

“I live my life by the saying, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ So, this is the first step into a new world that I control… and it’s f**kin ugly,” the “Surround Sound” hitmaker announced on Instagram regarding the LP’s title.

For those who can’t make it to see JID live, don’t panic. The Atlanta lyricist made it clear that these shows are just the “preluxe tour,” with a bigger arena trek likely being announced sometime next month.