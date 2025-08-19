Image Image Credit Kevin C. Cox / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt J.I.D. looks on during the 2025 Celebrity Softball Game Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

“God Does Like World Tours” marks JID’s most ambitious global run to date.

Young Nudy, Mick Jenkins and Jordan Ward are expected to appear on different legs of the tour.

Fans can find information on full tour dates, cities and tickets on JID's website starting Wednesday (Aug. 20).

JID is hitting the road for a while. On Tuesday (Aug. 19), the Dreamville rapper announced the “God Does Like World Tours” in support of his new album. The artists included along for the ride of national and international dates include Young Nudy, Mick Jenkins, Jordan Ward and more

Just this past Friday (Aug. 8), the “Surround Sound” rapper officially released his fourth studio album, God Does Like Ugly. The follow-up to 2022’s The Forever Story features production from Lex Luger, Boi-1da, Thundercat and more, including his longtime collaborator Christo. Guest appearances include EARTHGANG, Westside Gunn and Vince Staples, among others.

“God Does Like World Tours” kicks off its North American dates in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Oct. 15 and will hit cities including Chicago, Phoenix, Houston and Philadelphia before concluding on Dec. 16 in Brooklyn. The leg of the “God Does Like Paradise Tours” also includes several dates in Canada, as well as added guests like Baby Kia, DC The Don and Kai Ca$h.

The European and U.K. leg of the tour starts on March 2, 2026, in Helsinki, Finland, and will see JID perform in cities like Warsaw, Prague, Barcelona and London before finishing up on April 7 in Dublin, Ireland. Then, he’s expected to perform a handful of shows across New Zealand and Australia in May.

As for his special guests, Atlanta rapper Young Nudy will be holding it down on all the U.S. tour dates. Jenkins will support all the European and U.K. dates while Ward will be tapping in for Australia and New Zealand dates.

Tickets for “God Does Like World Tours” can be purchased beginning Wednesday (Aug. 20). Visit www.jidsv.com for more information.