Joey Badass has Joe Budden’s stamp of approval. On Wednesday (Jan. 22), the Harlem native gave props to the 1999 artist for his otherwise controversial jab at J. Cole on “Sorry Not Sorry.”

“They’re stripping away the rappers' ability to rap, be creative and say some s**t with all these sensitive b**ch a** emotions,” Budden said while addressing all of the critics during his eponymous podcast.

For context, Joey Badass referenced the Dreamville Records founder’s 2024 mixtape, Might Delete Later, on the Conductor Willams-produced track: “Might Deletе Later, I know damn sure that Joey won't / F**k it, I want all thе smoke, put my credit on the line.” The line served as a nod to J. Cole removing “7 Minute Drill” from streaming services and stepping back from the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud that same year.

Moments later, Budden’s co-host, Parks, said he enjoyed the J. Cole diss, to which the rapper-turned-podcaster replied, “Me too.” He added, “What’s wrong with punching up? That’s one of my favorite things to do. Why waste time on the equivalent or lesser?”

“I like being somebody from New York. I feel like New York is wide open and there for somebody to be aggressive,” Budden further explained. “I don’t think there’s enough of that going on. The West Coast is walking around with all their pride. Atlanta [has] been having pride.”

“If Joey Badass wants to take a break from the acting s**t to get lyrical, who the f**k am I to stop him. I don’t care who he’s talking to,” he continued, presumably referring to the Brooklyn MC’s recent role as Unique from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

Budden also backed the Brooklyn rapper “ignoring” Daylyt and Ray Vaughn, the latter of whom responded to “The Ruler’s Back” with “Crashout Heritage.” The former Slaughterhouse member stated, “I’m also with rappers ignoring whoever they think should be ignored.”