Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images, and Arturo Holmes/MG23 / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ray Vaughn, Joey Badass, Kendrick Lamar Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joey Badass wanted smoke with the West Coast, and now he’s got it. On Wednesday (Jan. 8), Top Dawg Entertainment signee Ray Vaughn returned fire at the Pro Era rapper on “Crashout Heritage.”

“What's with the sneak dissin'? Takin' shots at us, then hide the Uzi/ 'Cause the only bada** the world was recognizin' is Boosie,” Vaughn spat in reference to Joey Badass’ New Year’s Day (Jan. 1) track “The Ruler’s Back.” He added, “Please don't get confused with shootin' the movies, we really shootin'/ Was on Soul album, so if you ask me, you look like a goofy.” For context, the Brooklyn emcee previously appeared on Ab-Soul’s “Moonshooter” from Herbert.

“The West Coast the best coast, now get the f**k out my— uh/ They ain't got it like us, we whoopin' feet and applyin' pressure,” Vaughn rapped later in the freestyle. Fittingly, the record sampled “heart pt. 6” by Kendrick Lamar, who many speculated caught a subliminal on the aforementioned Joey Badass song.

“Too much West Coast d**k lickin'/ I'm hearin' n**gas throwin' rocks, really ain't s**t stickin'/ 'Cause if we talkin' bar-for-bar, really it's slim pickings,” Joey Badass claimed on “The Ruler’s Back.”

Earlier on the Conductor Williams-produced record, he claimed, “I got murals in my city, f**k a nomination,” a line that many interpreted as a nod to Lamar’s GNX standout cut “wacced out murals,” especially given the timing of the two releases. Thus far, the 1999 rapper has yet to respond to Vaughn.

“Crashout Heritage” didn’t spare Tory Lanez either, with Vaughn saying the Canadian artist should've been ashamed of his feature on DDG's "HANDLING BUSINESS." The Long Beach native dished out, “'Fore you went the jail, in the booth, me and you was Kenan and Kel/ Stranger things happened on the mic' when n**gas beef over Ls/ Don't think you shot her, I was prayin' for your freedom as well.”