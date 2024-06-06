Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Bryan Bedder / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Budden, Tommy Richman Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joe Budden did not hold back when reviewing Tommy Richman’s latest song snippet. During Episode 796 of the “Joe Budden Podcast,” the popular host explained his thoughts on the Virginia singer’s newest song “Actin Up.”

Saturday morning (Feb. 1), Budden allowed his cast to share their thoughts on the new Soulja Boy/snap era-inspired snippet before emptying the clip on the “Million Dollar Baby” recording artist. Before stating that he believes the rising artist should retire, he bashed the song, explaining that it is hard to enjoy this track knowing that Richman made it clear that he was not a Hip Hop artist in 2024.

Later in his rant, Budden exclaimed that he felt as if Richman’s goal was to distance himself from Black musicians when he made his posts on social media. After finding out that the artist was signed to Brent Faiyaz, he blatantly stated, “It’s hard to sound worse than Brent Faiyaz.” He mentioned that he enjoys Faiyaz’s business acumen, but he is not a huge fan of his music. He then called Richman, “Kool And The Gang G-Eazy.”

This is not the first time Budden has shared his thoughts on Richman or Faiyaz. In the past, he stated, “Tommy Richman, I hate that f**king song. I needed to hear more slaps.” On the Oct. 4 episode of his podcast, he stated, “Why you even tweeting? All you got to do, you got the easiest job in the world Tommy Richman, shut the f**k up. You in that group of people that can receive your success and never have to talk to Black people.”

His stance has been consistent since Richman disavowed the predominantly Black music genre. Budden believes that Richman is pulling the same move that Post Malone did, after the decorated musician popped off with his hit song “White Iverson” before transitioning to other genres once he became a staple within music.

Watch the new snippet for Richman’s track here!