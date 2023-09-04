Image Image Credit Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Budden, Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

In the public eye, fans have seemingly flipped their opinions on Drake following his string of actions since his beef with Kendrick Lamar. On Saturday (Jan. 18), Joe Budden started off Episode 792 of his popular podcast, sharing his disdain for Drake’s new legal proceedings.

Budden started off by saying, “I’m sad, I’m hurt, I’m disappointed ... Shot through the heart, I love this s**t too much man.” When asked if Drake’s older music hits the same, he said, “He’s stepping on his own dope.” He acknowledged that people may know him for some of his criticism of Drake, but his true fans know he’s been a fan of Drake since the “MySpace days.”

The rapper-turned-podcaster went as far as to compare the Canadian emcee to a “Karen,” believing that his claims of being “harassed” by Lamar and Universal Music Group was something that he could not get behind. He then went on to press play on his scathing Pusha T diss track “Duppy Freestyle,” which sent shots at the Virginia emcee and the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

The visibly frustrated and distraught media personality also took the time to play “4PM in Calabasas,” another lyrically inclined diss track that sent shots at Sean “Puffy” Combs and others. In that song, he also name-dropped Lamar and ASAP Rocky.

On Wednesday (Jan. 15), USA Today reported, “The Canadian rapper filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday aimed at UMG,” and “accused UMG of ‘corporate greed’” in their promotion of the Lamar song, which alleges that Drake is a “certified pedophile.”

Drake faced backlash from popular streamers like Plaqueboymax, Kai Cenat, NoLifeShaq and more who all were listed within the 81-page legal proceedings. In response, Cenat exclaimed, “Wait, what? Why am I in his s**t?! Wait, hold on,” after someone in his chat mistakenly told him he was being sued. “What the f**k?! I'm getting sued? ... I was told to stay on stream! That n**gga is cap, bruh!”

Drake has recently been teasing music, but there are no definitive release dates for his project with PARTYNEXTDOOR or his solo project he hinted at with Conductor Williams.