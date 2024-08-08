Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images and Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Joe Budden, Yung Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Joe Budden did not hold back when addressing Yung Miami after she laughed at him getting a gold plaque for his early 2000s track, “Pump It Up.” She felt that going at him was fair because he has been critical of her recent “Caresha Please” episode on REVOLT.

After sharing a video of him receiving the plaque on the app formerly known as Twitter, Yung Miami responded with a bunch of laughing emojis. He quickly responded claiming, “It would be too easy,” before she said, “Another one bites the dust remember??? You was just celebrating when you THOUGHT I took an L. I can laugh YOU was just laughing at me so LETS LAUGH.”

After subbing the situation stating laughter is good for the soul, Yung Miami explained, “You don’t like the way it feels when someone laughs at your accomplishments but it’s cool when you do it. It don’t feel good right!”

On the podcast episode on Sunday (Aug. 25), he expressed, “The thing about laughter, I think that she will soon realize is it's also a luxury. Laughter is good for the soul ... laughter is also a privilege. So, while I'm happy Caresha is able to laugh because she's had a stressful year, I am a little surprised she has found enough time to laugh at anything."

He later went in deeper to allude to her public spat with JT, the issues with her label, and many other things. Continuing his calm tirade, he shared, “I want to keep this professional and on the music. If Complex were to do a list where all the female rappers ranked, Caresha would be last on the list. You would be drop dead last on that list. Every female out there is wiping you down right now ... Caresha was the very last person I expected to do this."

There is no telling if this will be the last time these two rappers turned media personalities will publicly beef, but it was clear that his co-hosts wanted him to stop before it went further. Check out the full episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast” below.