Image Image Credit WWD/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joey Bada$$ at the Moncler + Mercedes-Benz by Nigo Dinner & Launch Event held at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Joey Bada$$ accused Columbia Records of blocking the release of his finished album without notice.

He warned the label he would upload Lonely at the Top to YouTube if they don’t act by Monday (Aug. 4).

He also asked supporters to flood Columbia’s social media and staff contacts as part of his “Free Joey” campaign.

On Tuesday (July 29), Joey Bada$$ officially postponed the release of his new album, Lonely at the Top, which was originally scheduled for Friday (August 1). In a raw and unfiltered livestream with fans, the Brooklyn rapper held Columbia Records directly responsible for the setback.

“I’m f**king sorry... I am ashamed. I’m f**king disappointed,” he said at the start of the broadcast. “The album is not dropping... Yup. I said it.”

Throughout the livestream, Joey expressed visible frustration over industry politics and what he called a consistent lack of support from his label.

“This time, it’s not my fault. There’s a lot of s**t that goes on behind the scenes in this music industry that us artists don’t never expose to y’all fans,” he stated. “Because at the end of the day, it’s just us standing on the stage. Y’all don’t see Tom, Dick, and Harry behind the scenes.”

He emphasized that the album has been completed for over a month: “My s**t got pushed back because the label pushed my s**t back. My album is signed, sealed, and delivered... This ain’t because of no sample clearances. This ain’t because of no features. This ain’t because of no clashing with another artist on the date.”

Joey explained that he’s been dropping music independently via YouTube this year, deliberately minimizing announcements to rebuild trust with his audience. “That was a conscious action because I know, over the years, I haven’t been the best with... sticking to dates and s**t like that. So, I’ve been really trying to make a conscious effort.”

He continued, “All year, I just been moving on rogue time. I’m signed to Columbia Records. But for the longest time, I just ain’t been f**king with them because all they do is get in my way. They really don’t f**king contribute to nothing. Especially this year.” He also told viewers that his label wanted him to share the bad news regarding the day Lonely at the Top was supposed to make landfall.

The rapper gave the label an ultimatum during the livestream: “Columbia Records. Y’all got till Monday to straighten up. And if y’all don’t straighten up? Wallahi, I’m dropping this whole project on YouTube, and I don’t give a f**k. And that’s just what it’s going to be, bro, because this s**t is done. Bro, I made this s**t for y’all, man.”

As of now, no new release date has been given. Joey ended the session by encouraging fans to spread the message, announcing, “We’re starting a petition. Free Joey. Spam that s**t… Go look up Columbia’s whole board of f**king staff and tag all the motherf**kers.”