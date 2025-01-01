Image Image Credit Natasha Campos / Contributor via Getty Images and Marleen Moise / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Ray Vaughn and Joey Badass Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Ray Vaughn says his label blocked a diss track aimed at Joey Bada$$ for being “so disrespectful.”

The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper claims he had four unreleased diss tracks, at least one of which included shots at Kai Ca$h.

Joey Bada$$ may have reignited the feud with new bars on “ABK,” escalating the TDE vs. Pro Era tension.

For anyone curious why Joey Bada$$ and Ray Vaughn’s beef suddenly fizzled out, we finally have some answers. On Thursday (July 24) evening, the Long Beach rapper appeared on Gina Views and DJ Hed’s “Effective Immediately,” where he revealed that his label actually “restricted” his response to the Brooklyn rapper’s “CRASH DUMMY,” which dropped in May.

“My next s**t was so disrespectful that they [were] like, ‘Yo, chill out,’” Vaughn explained. According to him, the record was even more ruthless than “Golden Eye,” in which he referenced Joey Bada$$’ beef with Troy Ave, called Pro Era “broke and fried,” and perhaps most shockingly, mentioned Serayah, who was pregnant with the 1999 creator’s child at the time.

Believe it or not, Vaughn had more than just one diss track in the chamber. “There was four,” he admitted, moments after revealing that Kai Ca$h, who threw his own shots on “KNICKS IN 6,” was also a target in at least one of them. Gina pushed him about which label — Top Dawg Entertainment or RCA Records — specifically shut down the tracks, but he stopped short of giving a definite answer.

Earlier in the conversation, Vaughn revisited some of Joey Bada$$’ diss tracks. “THE FINALS” ended up being his favorite, though he didn’t seem too impressed by “CRASH DUMMY.” The artist said, “I didn’t really care for the verses, but I f**ked with the hook though.”

It’s never too late for the two artists to spar again, and Joey Bada$$ may have already reignited things on his latest release, “ABK.” In the record’s opening verse, he dropped lines like, “All 2025, I hit 'em where it might hurt, give you n**gas more bars / They tried to send the G-League n**gas after the All-Star,” and referenced TDEast.