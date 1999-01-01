Image Image Credit Steve Jennings/Contributor via Getty Images, Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images, and Astrida Valigorsky/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Joey Bada$$, Rapsody and Ab-Soul Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Joey Bada$$’s upcoming “Dark Aura Tour” brings together three of Hip Hop’s most respected lyricists.

The rapper’s long-awaited album, Lonely At The Top, drops on Aug. 29 — ahead of the tour.

He spoke about the album’s delays during a recent visit to “The Breakfast Club.”

Joey Bada$$ is gearing up to hit the road this fall, and he’s bringing Ab-Soul and Rapsody along for the ride. On Monday (Aug. 18), the 1999 creator unveiled a slew of dates for his “Dark Aura Tour,” which will span across several major U.S. cities.

The trek kicks off in Boston this October before making stops in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and a special homecoming show in Joey’s Brooklyn stomping grounds. The run will conclude in Philadelphia in November. Fans eager to attend can access artist presale tickets starting Tuesday (Aug. 19). General tickets will be available beginning Thursday (Aug. 21).

The tour coincides with the release of Joey’s forthcoming album, Lonely At The Top, which is now scheduled to drop on Aug. 29. It is expected to feature recent singles like “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Pardon Me,” “The Ruler’s Back” and “DARK AURA,” the last of which dropped just before his tour announcement.

Produced by longtime collaborator Chuck Strangers, “DARK AURA,” contains a hard-hitting statement of independence and resilience. “We ain’t f**kin’ with the majors / Can’t get back our time spent,” he raps.

In a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Joey opened up about the process behind making the album and his frustrations with label delays. While acknowledging past tensions, he emphasized that he and the label are now “on common ground” and that his focus remains on delivering to his fans. “At the end of the day, I just want to put this music out,” he said.

Beyond music, Joey also reflected on his personal life as a proud father of two. He described the experience as having “refined” him, noting that parenthood gave him added perspective and motivation. “I ain’t got the bandwidth for the bulls**t [anymore],” he explained, adding that being more prepared for his second child — whom he shares with Serayah McNeill — made the journey smoother.