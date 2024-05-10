Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Serayah and Joey Badass Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Serayah’s two-month postpartum update highlights the emotional support she’s received from Joey Bada$$ and her family.

Her Instagram post featured gifts, flowers and reflections on motherhood as her greatest accomplishment.

This marks her first in-feed post since giving birth, following a public baby reveal and engagement.

Serayah is feeling all the love that comes with being a new mom, and she’s crediting her fiancé, Joey Bada$$, and her family for making it extra special. On Monday (July 21), the actress and singer gave fans a two-month postpartum update, or as she captioned it, a “Life Lately Dump.”

“Where do I begin? First, I want to thank everyone who’s reached out to me, congratulated me, and sent me love and support during this new chapter,” Serayah wrote. “My family showed up and showed out! [I don't know] what I would do without them.”

The post itself opens with a photo of the “Empire” star sitting on a couch surrounded by bouquets. Subsequent slides give viewers a closer look at her gifts, including a Rolex and beautifully decorated cake.

“I’m still shook, in total disbelief that I’m a mommy now,” Serayah went on to say, describing motherhood as “the greatest accomplishment” of her life so far. She added, “I thank the most high, and I continue to pray over my growing family every day.”

Joey Bada$$, who welcomed the baby boy with Serayah, also made a cameo in one of the slides. Speaking of the “ABK” rapper, the songstress had nothing but praise for him in the caption. “My fiancé has held it down, you hear me! Through and through, that’s a good man, Savannah,” she wrote. For those who know, that’s a nod to the iconic scene — and now TikTok-famous audio — in 1995’s Waiting to Exhale.

Serayah then concluded, “I’m so grateful. I know I haven’t been as present on socials, [but] I just been living, y'all. LOVE!” The post notably marked her first in-feed post on Instagram since giving birth back in June.

The “I Choose Me” singer revealed her baby bump during Adore Me’s New York Fashion Week show in February. Weeks later, she and Joey Bada$$ attended the Los Angeles premiere of Apple TV+’s “Number One on the Call Sheet,” where they discussed Black love and preparing to have a child together. “It feels amazing, honestly. It’s my first time. It feels exuberant,” Serayah told ESSENCE.